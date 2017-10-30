Self-driving cars, Mexican Grand Prix, Mitsubishi e-Evolution: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Self-driving cars are just four years away, says NVIDIA

The CEO of graphics-processing chipmaker-turned-automotive technology supplier NVIDIA predicts that the level of artificial intelligence required to make fully self-driving vehicles is four years away.

Waymo is teaching its self-driving cars how to handle Michigan's snow

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in Michigan, at least. That’s part of the reason is why Waymo is set to begin testing its self-driving vehicles in the in the Detroit area.

12 new cars that shouldn't be around any longer

Like day-old pastries, some new cars have stuck around on the shelf long enough that they're starting to grow a little moldy.

Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton at the 2017 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton secures 2017 Formula 1 title at Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton was crowned the 2017 Formula 1 world champion on Sunday after what turned out to be quite a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix.

BMW to unveil M3 30 Years American Edition, M5 Performance Parts range at SEMA

The 2017 SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday and one of the stars will be a special M3 celebrating the sporty BMW nameplate’s 30th year in the United States.

2018 BMW M3 CS spy shots and video

All you M3 fans can look forward to a quicker, more extreme version of BMW’s sport sedan benchmark.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept electric SUV for Tokyo Motor Show

The Tokyo Motor Show is a chance for Japanese automakers to show off what they've been working on in secret labs and design studios.

Stella Vie 'family sedan' wins long-distance solar car race

Earlier this month, the 30th World Solar Challenge kicked off in Darwin, Australia, with 42 competitors vying for victory.

People have no idea what electricity is or how it works (video)

Everyone knows what a gallon of gasoline is, or what they paid the last time they put fuel in their car.