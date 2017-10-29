2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition: a full-scale rendition of your favorite toy

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels have partnered to bring lovers of both brands the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition, effectively a life-size version of a beloved toy car.

The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition features numerous cues inspired by Hot Wheels itself. Notably, Chevrolet chose to finish the car in what it calls "Crush" orange. The color recalls Hot Wheel's well-known orange race tracks. But there's more than just a special color.

The special Camaro features Hot Wheels badging through the interior and exterior, 20-inch Hot Wheels-inspired wheels, orange brake calipers, a unique chrome grille insert, and contrasting Satin Graphite stripes with Silver Ice Metallic accents stretch over the Crush orange exterior. The cabin boasts numerous orange highlights as well, including orange seat belts.

Don't look for redline tires, though. That's so 1968.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Enlarge Photo

The first collection of Hot Wheels toy cars launched nearly 50 years ago in 1968. One of the first cars included in the now iconic brand's portfolio was none other than a Chevrolet Camaro. It's only fitting the two celebrate together. In fact, the company offered the Camaro Hot Wheel in 20 different color combinations. To this day, the Gold and Creamy Pink combo remains one of the most sought-after Hot Wheels to this day.

Along with the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition, Chevrolet also announced it will also offer its purpose-built Camaro drag racer, the COPO Camaro, with the Hot Wheels edition package. Chevy will build just 69 COPO Camaros, but the regular Camaro Hot Wheels Edition will go on sale in quarter one of 2018. Customers may select the package alongside the 2LT and 2SS trims for an additional $4,995 atop the cars' list price.