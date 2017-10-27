2018 VW Tiguan safety, 2019 Porsche Cayenne driven, Collector cars in Europe: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick award

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover holds up well in crashes, but its headlights aren't up to par. That's according to crash-test results released Thursday by the IIHS.

Uber eclipses the ubiquitous yellow taxi in New York

According to Morgan Stanley, Uber has parted New York’s yellow sea, surpassing the city’s famed taxi fleets for the number of dispatched trips in the month of July. While Uber had been gaining for a while, the real surprise could just Uber’s main competition in the ridesharing sector, Lyft, which is gaining on Uber, at least according to business travel expense accounting firm Certify.

Lyft's "Stranger Things" mode delivers a spooky ride-sharing experience

Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" returns this week and ride-sharing service Lyft partnered with the studio to roll out a seriously... strange ride-sharing service.

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2019 Porsche Cayenne first drive review: an epoch-ending SUV

Back in the 1980s, Porsche knew it could build an SUV. And it knew a Porsche SUV would sell well.

Chevrolet rolls out 2018 Hot Wheels Edition and COPO Camaro

Chevrolet is debuting two new Camaros ahead of the 2017 SEMA Show and there's good news for Hot Wheels and drag racing lovers. Meet the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition and the 2018 COPO Camaro.

Bloodhound SSC hits 210 mph in 8 seconds in first public test

It was in 2008 that the team behind the Bloodhound Supersonic Car (SSC) announced the goal to not only tackle the current land speed record of 763.035 mph but to reach the staggeringly high mark of 1,000 mph.

W116 Mercedes-Benz S Class (1972 to 1980) Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



European bans on vehicles with engines should exempt collector cars: study

Numerous European countries have rolled out target years in which they plan to ban the sale of new cars powered by internal-combustion engines.

Parts order for Tesla Model 3 cut by 40 percent starting in December: report

Relatively few auto-company CEOs would publicly mention sleeping on the roof of one of their factory buildings.

VW targets Tesla with both barrels, views electric-car maker as important rival

The list of people and companies who want to be or want to make the "Tesla Fighter" is long and storied.