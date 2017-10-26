2018 GMC Terrain: Best Car to Buy 2018 nominee

With its 2018 Terrain, GMC has officially bid adieu to the boxy, "professional grade" look that briefly characterized its crossovers.

There's a lot more to the 2018 Terrain than just its unconventional looks, which is why it was an easy decision to make it a candidate for our Best Car to Buy 2018 award. The Terrain is still the Chevy Equinox's twin, but we applaud GMC for thinking outside of the box when it came to penning this compact crossover's styling.

Peel back its octagonal grille and look away from a rearmost roof pillar that's intentionally disjointed and you'll find a trio of turbocharged engines, including a turbodiesel that GMC hopes will lure those disenchanted with Volkswagen. Truthfully, we've not been all that impressed with the turbodiesel's moderate acceleration and its vibration at idle, but its 39-mpg highway fuel economy rating should get your attention. Most Terrains use a 170-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 that works well with its 9-speed automatic transmission, while the enthusiast's choice is the 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

A few things could hold the Terrain back. Its optional all-wheel-drive system is a part-time system that requires spinning a knob to activate. Additionally, parent company General Motors remains ultra-stingy about the advanced collision-avoidance tech. Automatic emergency braking is a pricey option only on range-topping 2018 Terrains.

We'll know soon if the GMC's eye-catching looks and flexible engine lineup will turn the 2018 Terrain into our next Best Car to Buy