2018 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick award

October 26, 2017

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover holds up well in crashes, but its headlights aren't up to par. That's according to crash-test results released Thursday by the IIHS.

The new-for-2018 Tiguan delivered far superior crash-test results than its predecessor, which is still sold as the Tiguan Limited. In the IIHS' driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength tests, the 2018 Tiguan earned top "Good" marks.

MORE: Read our review of the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Overall, the Tiguan earned a Top Safety Pick award—but subpar headlights prevent it from earning the higher Top Safety Pick+ prize.

Additionally, the IIHS says that the Tiguan's available automatic emergency braking system is among the best it has tested. The system, rated "Superior" by the IIHS, is optional on the Tiguan S and standard on SE and SEL trim levels.

The IIHS also looked at the Tiguan's head restraints, which it said offer "Good" whiplash protection.

However, the Tiguan's standard halogen headlights are rated less impressively, at "Marginal." Opting for the more costly LED headlights included with the range-topping Tiguan SEL Premium isn't a good choice, either, the IIHS says. Despite their high-tech LED bulbs and bright white appearance, the LED lights rate "Poor."

The IIHS has not yet released crash-test data in the new passenger-side small overlap test, which is a requirement for next year's Top Safety Pick+ award. Unless VW changes the Tiguan's headlights, however, it won't qualify for the agency's highest award next year.

