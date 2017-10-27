Lyft's "Stranger Things" mode delivers a spooky ride-sharing experience

Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" returns this week and ride-sharing service Lyft partnered with the studio to roll out a seriously... strange ride-sharing service.

For two nights—October 27 and 28, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.—Lyft will feature a "Strange Mode" for users in Los Angeles and Philadelphia to experience a seriously weird ride.

Keeping in theme with the show itself, "Stranger Mode" will feature flickering lights, radio static aboard the car, seat malfunctions, a vomiting driver (yes, really), and an Eggo waffle reward at the end of the ride, according to Deadline. It's certain to please fans of the show, but it doesn't seem like the most user-friendly way to get from point A to B. In fact, it sounds unpleasant should traffic prolong a particular trip.

Deadline tried the "Strange Mode" out ahead of its two-day launch period and it's reportedly "bonkers" but "fun" at the same time. For those not in the target areas, the mode will turn Lyft's map and car icons into waffles, Christmas lights, trucker hats, and the "Stranger Things" logo on October 26 and 27.

Lyft routinely carries out co-branding rides and various stunts such as this "Strange Mode." Recently, it gave users in New York City rides in Prohibition-era cars to celebrate Budweiser's new limited-edition Repeal Reserve Lager. The beer recipe dates back to 1933, deep in the United States' Prohibition years. We'd certainly take a ride in an old Packard sedan over a malfunctioning car and sick driver, but for "Stranger Things" fans, it's likely pretty neat.