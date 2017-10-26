Self-driving car safety, 2018 BMW X2, Tesla Model 3 Supercharger: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Self-driving car tech worthwhile, consumers say

High-tech safety features that point the way to self-driving cars are worthwhile, consumers say.

Toyota hopes its new Japanese taxi becomes an icon

As if Japan's fleet of Toyota Crown and Nissan Cedric taxi cabs wasn't enough of a cultural identifier—they boast doily seats and an automatic rear passenger door—Toyota thinks it can build an even better cab. Not just better, but one that will carry people from all over the world for the 2020 Olympic games and inspire new "Japan enthusiasts."

2018 Honda Accord: Best Car to Buy 2018 nominee

The Honda Accord is the automotive equivalent of an industry bellwether, but it has never been the dressiest or the most advanced mid-size sedan.

From Motor Authority Even and odd: 2018 BMW X2 crossover unveiled

Not content with a numerical gap between X1 and X3, on Wednesday we finally saw the 2018 BMW X2 crossover placeholder we knew was coming. The BMW X2 continues the automaker's march toward all things crossover, with no niche unturned.

Mazda engineer drops more hints about rotary range-extender

Mazda continues to tease us with a rotary engine, which last found a home in a production vehicle in the 2012 RX-8 sports car. At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, neither of the brand's gorgeous concepts housed a rotary engine, but managing executive officer Mitsuo Hitomi, who oversees engine development, dropped more clues to Autocar about how the company will include its famed rotary engine in future electrified cars.

Toyota channels Lincoln for redesign of Century flagship sedan

You’ll be forgiven for not knowing what the Toyota Century is. After all, the car is sold exclusively in Japan and there have been just two generations in the nameplate’s 50-year history.

Tesla Model 3 fast-charging at Superchargers will not be free

Before production of the Tesla Model 3 began, company CEO Elon Musk promised Tesla would offer owners some sort of free Supercharger use.

Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride fuel-cell concept targets 600 miles of range

Toyota continues to experiment with and develop various types of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles despite not yet offering a single production battery-electric car.

When will the U.S. ban sales of new cars with engines? Take our Twitter poll

To many, many drivers and car owners, the idea that the internal-combustion engine could go away is almost beyond comprehension.