340,000 Kia Souls recalled for second time over steering issue

Owners of 2014 through 2016 model year Kia Souls may meet an unwanted notification in their mailbox next month. Kia will recall 342,381 Souls for the second time to rectify a steering issue fix. The brand says the previous fix may not have completely remedied the problem.

Specifically, the affected Souls may feature an insecure pinion plug. The faulty plug could allow the pinion gear to separate from the steering gear assembly, which would lead to steering loss. Kia says that it is unaware of any injuries due to the faulty part, per documents it filed with the NHTSA. Owners could hear a "clunking noise" from the steering rack when turning the steering wheel.

The affected Kia Soul models were built between July 21, 2013, and Sept. 30, 2015, and Kia estimated 1 percent of the recalled cars could actually be defective. According to the brand, previous repairs made on the part may have been performed incorrectly.

If any customers have already paid for the repair, Kia will reimburse those owners. Following the recall notice, Kia dealerships will either secure the plug or replace the entire gear assembly if deemed necessary.