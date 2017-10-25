Car dealer profits sliding, 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Tokyo auto show: What’s New @ The Car Connection

New car dealers not as profitable as they once were

Despite record new car sales and higher average transaction prices, new car dealers aren't the cash cows they once were.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Best Car to Buy 2018 nominee

The Volkswagen Tiguan used to be the automotive equivalent of Vegemite: it worked over there, but not here.

Officials give OK to fix some VW, Porsche, Audi dieselgate SUVs

Federal and California state environmental officials announced Monday that roughly 38,000 Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen SUVs can be updated to be compliant with emissions, nearly two years after the automaker admitted it had cheated with an illegal "defeat device."

Page from leaked owner’s manual for 2018 Jeep Wrangler - Image via JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Jeep Wrangler confirmed for LA auto show; Ram, Jeep detail future products

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles finally confirmed what many expected: The 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL) will make its formal debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Thanks to a handy production flow chart from Jeff Bennett, FCA's corporate and financial communications chief, we not only learned of the 2018 Wrangler's reveal, but also what's in the pipeline at Jeep and Ram. The chart was released as part of the automaker's formal presentation for investors Tuesday on its third-quarter performance.

Subaru hints at next-gen WRX with Viziv Performance concept

Subaru in recent years has been hinting at spinning off the WRX into a standalone car, as opposed to it being a high-performance variant of the Impreza as is the case at present.

Mazda embraces minimalism with Vision Coupe concept

Mazda used this week’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show to unveil two concepts previewing its upcoming technologies and design themes, though sadly neither of them is a rotary-powered sports cars as had been rumored at one point.

Nissan IMx concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show

The long-awaited all-electric crossover utility concept from Nissan finally made its public debut Wednesday morning on the first press day at the Tokyo auto show.

When will the U.S. ban sales of new cars with engines? Take our Twitter poll

To many, many drivers and car owners, the idea that the internal-combustion engine could go away is almost beyond comprehension.

RPM Act in Congress would legalize emission defeat devices, for racing only (supposedly)

It’s being called “DIY Dieselgate,” and it could make the air people breathe a lot dirtier.