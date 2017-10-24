Best Car to Buy, 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, VW's diesel V-6 fix: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Officials give OK to fix some VW, Porsche, Audi dieselgate SUVs

Federal and California state environmental officials announced Monday that roughly 38,000 Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen SUVs can be updated to be compliant with emissions, nearly two years after the automaker admitted it had cheated with an illegal "defeat device."

2018 Chevrolet Traverse: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee

Forget the old family truckster: the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is an affordable crossover with a refined personality and an upscale feel available at a reasonable price point.

Australia marks the end of an era, exits car-building business

General Motors closed its last Holden factory in Australia last week, officially bringing to an end nearly a century of Australian automotive manufacturing. The move was far from unexpected, and follows similar pull-outs from both Ford and Toyota last year as carmakers seek out more sustainable production locations.

As a staff we drive hundreds of new cars, trucks, and SUVs every year. We do the hard work of sorting through the best and worst of them so you don't have to.

Holden’s secret plan to build a Zeta-based SUV

Before there was the Alpha and Omega, General Motors had a platform for rear-wheel-drive large cars called Zeta. Developed in Australia by GM’s local subsidiary Holden, the platform was economical enough to use in non-premium cars but it was also a bit on the heavy side. (It featured in the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro which was often criticized for being too portly.)

2018 Chevrolet Corvette preview

Corvette fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years, with our sleuth spy photographers in the recent past capturing both a Corvette ZR1 and a long-awaited mid-engine Corvette out testing.

2015 Volkswagen Touareg Enlarge Photo

Regulators approve updates to some Audi, VW, Porsche 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

State and federal environmental regulators announced Monday they had approved modifications to illegally polluting Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche SUVs fitted with VW Group's 3.0-liter V-6 TDI turbodiesel engine

How will Tesla Model 3 do over the next year? Poll results

If ever a car were in "production hell"—to use Tesla CEO Elon Musk's memorable phrase—the Tesla Model 3 is, right around now.

EU announces launch of battery alliance to boost cells for electric cars

As it stands today, Asia dominates the production of electric-car battery cells globally, with Japanese and Korean companies representing the bulk of the industry outside of booming Chinese makers.