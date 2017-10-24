2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Best Car to Buy 2018 nominee

The Volkswagen Tiguan used to be the automotive equivalent of Vegemite: it worked over there, but not here.

For 2018, Volkswagen has thoroughly redesigned its Tiguan with American buyers—rather than European families—in mind. Yes, there are better cup holders. Yes, the seats are wider. That's all obvious. But it's also far roomier, has a softer, smoother ride, and is vastly more fuel efficient.

It's not that the outgoing Tiguan (which lives on for now as the Tiguan Limited) was bad, but it wasn't exactly aligned with our tastes.

The 2018 Tiguan, meanwhile, has been properly vetted for Americans. You'll find a high seating position, a solidly assembled interior, easy-to-use infotainment, and an engine that's both powerful and efficient. Front-wheel drive variants come standard with seven-passenger seating, which is optional on the snowy weather-ready all-wheel-drive Tiguan.

The Tiguan is roomier inside than nearly all of its rivals, crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It's also priced right, at least to start: about $28,500 gets you one with all-wheel drive, Apple CarPlay, and automatic emergency braking. That value equation erodes a bit once you load one up to nearly $40,000 where rivals have more power and more luxuries.

We'll find out soon if it the 2018 Tiguan what it takes to be our latest Best Car to Buy.