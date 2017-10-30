12 new cars that shouldn't be around any longer

Like day-old pastries, some new cars have stuck around on the shelf long enough that they're starting to grow a little moldy.

Long ago, these cars first hit the market—and we were generally excited about them back then. At the time, they represented something close to their makers' latest and greatest. They were the height of technology and many won awards. But a decade or more on, they're now little more than easy cash cows for their parent companies. Their development costs have long since been paid off, which is why they stick around.

It's not that they've outlived their usefulness. They're still viable transportation, but these cars are well past their prime and have been eclipsed overall by their competition. What's worse is that they're all continuing into 2018 and beyond. You can still buy one, but should you? Shop wisely.

Here's a look at what we'd probably pass on—and the model year that they were first introduced to the market in their current form.

2018 Cadillac XTS Enlarge Photo

Cadillac XTS (2013)

But, wait, you say. The XTS hit the market in 2012, which wasn't that long ago. You're right. But the XTS was barely on the market a year before an upsized and upscaled Cadillac CTS arrived at the same price point, followed in 2016 by the flagship-worthy Cadillac CT6 full-size luxury sedan. Today, Cadillac's dealers have three models sized and priced within an eight-inch, ten-grand spread—and that's one too many.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody first drive Enlarge Photo

Dodge Challenger (2008)

Few new car introductions were met with as much enthusiasm as the Dodge Challenger when it bowed almost a decade ago in early 2008. We still like the Challenger, even though its Detroit rivals Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro have reinvented themselves a few times since. And credit is due to Dodge for milking the Challenger with numerous ever-more-powerful variants. But enough is enough: it's time for a new Challenger.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Enlarge Photo

Dodge Grand Caravan (2008)

Family haulers shouldn't trade on price alone, but that's what the Dodge Grand Caravan does these days. Even when the current model—the fifth generation in a long line of innovative people-haulers—debuted at the 2007 Detroit auto show, it was met with muffled applause. A decade on, it's decidedly short on safety features and it has been eclipsed by sister brand Chrysler's far superior Pacifica minivan.