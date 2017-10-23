2018 Chevrolet Traverse: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee

2018 Chevrolet Traverse
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 23, 2017

Forget the old family truckster: the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is an affordable crossover with a refined personality and an upscale feel available at a reasonable price point.

That's high praise for a family hauler that easily meets the criteria for The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2018. The 2018 Traverse follows a familiar formula for crossovers: a high seating position, a roomy and multi-configurable interior with seating for up to eight, and lots of safety equipment.

MORE: Read our 2018 Chevrolet Traverse review

All 2018 Traverses use a 310-horsepower V-6 engine paired to a 9-speed automatic that together provide more than sufficient thrust to motivate this full-size crossover around, even when fully laden. Even the most basic Traverse LS—at around $35,000—is well-equipped with Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, and HID headlights. Keep ticking options boxes and the range-topping Traverse High Country could almost be a full-on luxury vehicle.

If there's anything that could hold the Traverse back, it's that Chevy is proving stingy with advanced safety tech. To get automatic emergency braking—which can stop the vehicle automatically if it detects an impending collision—you'll have to step up to the Traverse Premier trim level. Some rivals, like the Honda Pilot that won our top award a couple of years ago, have wisely democratized advanced collision-avoidance features.

Under its Chevy-styled skin, the Traverse is essentially the same vehicle as the more luxo-laden Buick Enclave—also a candidate for this year's top award. Will our team prefer the Chevy's value-laden approach over the Buick's cossetting, or will another vehicle win out to become our latest Best Car to Buy?

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived
Buick Enclave: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Buick Enclave: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
2018 Chevrolet Traverse: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee 2018 Chevrolet Traverse: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 