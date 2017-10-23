NAFTA update, Porsche 911T, 2019 Toyota Prius V: What’s New @ The Car Connection

As NAFTA battle lines are drawn, repercussions loom on dealership lots

NAFTA negotiations have reached an impasse in several key areas, chief among them a series of regulations surrounding the automotive sector.

The 2018 BMW X4 doesn’t bother with convention, tradition, or labels. It’s a luxury sport crossover SUV coupe—add any other names you like. Actually, it’s probably best to just stick to X4.

Latest crash tests show big discrepancy in front-seat passenger safety

A new round of crash-testing from the IIHS illustrates that not all new cars are as safe for front-seat passengers as they are for drivers.

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T

Just when you think there can’t possibly be any more 911 variants—we’re already past the 20-car mark—Porsche springs on us the 2018 911 Carrera T.

2018 Ford Mustang GT becomes a handling demon with Performance Pack Level 2

A crack team of Ford engineers passionate about the Mustang and its turf war with the Chevy Camaro have spent their spare time developing a Performance Pack Level 2 for the 2018 Mustang GT, which they claim enables the car to deliver lightning-quick response and unending grip levels.

New bosses at Bentley, Bugatti as Wolfgang Dürheimer steps down

Volkswagen Group veteran Wolfgang Dürheimer is relinquishing his head roles at Bentley and Bugatti, the automaker confirmed Friday.

2019 Toyota Prius V spy shot excerpt - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Toyota Prius V to shift from wagon to SUV design, but will it have AWD?

With gas prices remaining cheap and all vehicles getting better fuel economy these days, utility vehicles are all the rage among U.S. buyers.

ABB electric-car charging station bills automatically: no cards or RFID tags

Activating any given public charging station to recharge an electric car can pose something of a hassle.

Tesla to build electric-car factory in Chinese free-trade zone: report

China is the world's largest car market, and the country plans to phase out sales of new vehicles with combustion engines in the future.