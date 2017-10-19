GM to develop its own self-driving car tech

General Motors' Dan Ammann (center) with Lyft's John Zimmer (right) and Logan Green (left)
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 19, 2017

General Motors CEO Dan Ammann said Tuesday that the Detroit automaker intends to make its own self-driving car hardware rather than rely on suppliers to deliver technology that may be shared with other automakers.

Ammann said at a technology conference that GM's decision to develop autonomous car technology internally is driven by a sense of urgency.

“The approach that we are taking to that is to control a lot of that system ourselves because it allows us to move more quickly,” Ammann said the WSJD.Live technology conference in New York, reports The Wall Street Journal.

GM is no stranger to partnering with some of the biggest names in ride-sharing and self-driving car technology, but neither are its rivals. If anything, the point at which automakers and Silicon Valley collide is becoming increasingly incestuous. 

The automaker invested heavily in ride-sharing firm Lyft in early 2016 and Ammann himself sits on both companies' boards of directors. Based on Ammann's words, it appears that the automaker will shift further away from sharing self-driving technology gleaned from Lyft.

The automaker also revealed Tuesday that its wholly owned Cruise Automation unit will begin testing self-driving cars in New York City.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award 2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award
2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 