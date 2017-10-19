GM to develop its own self-driving car tech

General Motors CEO Dan Ammann said Tuesday that the Detroit automaker intends to make its own self-driving car hardware rather than rely on suppliers to deliver technology that may be shared with other automakers.

Ammann said at a technology conference that GM's decision to develop autonomous car technology internally is driven by a sense of urgency.

“The approach that we are taking to that is to control a lot of that system ourselves because it allows us to move more quickly,” Ammann said the WSJD.Live technology conference in New York, reports The Wall Street Journal.

GM is no stranger to partnering with some of the biggest names in ride-sharing and self-driving car technology, but neither are its rivals. If anything, the point at which automakers and Silicon Valley collide is becoming increasingly incestuous.

The automaker invested heavily in ride-sharing firm Lyft in early 2016 and Ammann himself sits on both companies' boards of directors. Based on Ammann's words, it appears that the automaker will shift further away from sharing self-driving technology gleaned from Lyft.

The automaker also revealed Tuesday that its wholly owned Cruise Automation unit will begin testing self-driving cars in New York City.