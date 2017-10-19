Driverless cars in New York, Honda Civic Type R, Toyota Camry Hybrid mpg: What’s New @ The Car Connection

GM's Cruise Automation to test self-driving cars in Big Apple

General Motors-owned Cruise Automation is applying to begin testing fully-self driving cars in the Empire State, according to an announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The news comes just a month after another Cruise Automation announcement that it intends to test its self-driving technology with members of the public in San Francisco.

1.3 million Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks recalled over door latches

Ford will recall 1.3 million pickup trucks made between 2015 and 2017 to fix an issue that could prevent their doors from opening or closing correctly in cold weather, the automaker said Wednesday.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Review

The 2018 Mercedes C-Class reminds us that while a pretty face and lots of grip can grab our attention, beautiful cars with great all-around performance and utility are the cars we want to drive, and to keep.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Honda Civic Type R

Honda fans in America have wanted patiently. As other countries got four generations of Civic Type Rs, we looked on longingly. Now it's our turn.

VW to return to Pikes Peak with radical electric racecar

It appears Volkswagen’s motorsport division has been busy since ending its dominant run in the World Rally Championship at the close of the 2016 season.

Jaguar design boss proposes new XK

Sports cars are great for making a statement but they don’t often make good business sense. That’s why you’re seeing strange partnerships like the one between BMW and Toyota for the joint development of a new generation of their respective Supra and Z4 sports cars. Going it alone is just too risky, it seems.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas-mileage review: going the distance

Toyota can’t be blamed for a lack of effort: The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid is dripping with it.

Will Nissan have an electric SUV concept at Tokyo Motor Show?

Automakers spend a lot of time trying to work out how electrified powertrains, autonomous driving technology, connectivity, and sharing will turn their industry upside down. Or not.

Volkswagen targets Pikes Peak with electric-car tech from future models

The next Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race is eight months away still, so a press release on a carmaker's entry into next June's event comes out of left field.