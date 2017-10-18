1.3 million Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks recalled over door latches

Ford will recall 1.3 million pickup trucks made between 2015 and 2017 to fix an issue that could prevent their doors from opening or closing correctly in cold weather, the automaker said Wednesday.

Affected trucks may have their door latches freeze in cold weather and the automaker says that the doors may appear to be fully closed even though the latch is not fully engaged. Although Ford said in a statement that it has received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, there is "the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury."

Covered under the recall are 2015, 2016, and 2017 Ford F-150s built in Dearborn, Mich., and Kansas City, Mo., as well as 2017 F-Series Super Duty trucks built in Louisville, Ky.

Ford has recalled nearly 5 million vehicles for faulty door latches over the last couple of years, but this is the first time these F-150 and Super Duty models have been included.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notices in the mail beginning next month. The recall covers 1,344,605 trucks in North America, about 1.1 million of which were sold new in the U.S.

Ford says that its dealers will be tasked with adding a water shield to affected trucks' side door latches as a means of preventing water from collecting and freezing around. The fix will be free for owners, but the automaker estimates it will spend nearly $270 million adding the water shields.