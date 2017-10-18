Jeep Compass crashed, Porsche 718 GTS, UAW's job threats: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk off-road
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 18, 2017

2017 Jeep Compass named Top Safety Pick by IIHS

The IIHS said Tuesday that the redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass earned its coveted Top Safety Pick award, albeit with some caveats.

What's New for 2018: Alfa Romeo

After more than two decades of teasing, Alfa Romeo is back in the U.S.—and with a lineup of cars designed for the real world, not just well-heeled folks looking for a track-day toy.

2018 Subaru Outback Review

Draw a Venn diagram of new vehicles available today and you’ll find the 2018 Subaru Outback in the very center where SUVs, crossovers, and passenger cars intersect. It’s a low-compromise tall wagon that delivers more capability, more capacity, and more comfort than just about any of us will ever need.

2018 Porsche 718 GTS

2018 Porsche 718 GTS

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

New Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, Cayman GTS are here; are surprisingly reasonable

Perhaps we've hit "peak Porsche," or perhaps Porsche has found some common sense because in the case of the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, the starting price seems somewhat reasonable.

Polestars to be made in China, rival Teslas

Volvo in-house tuner Polestar has been morphed into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars and on Tuesday we saw its first model, aptly named the Polestar 1, unveiled to the world in Shanghai.

Apollo Intensa Emozione supercar to be revealed October 24

Supercar startup Apollo has confirmed that its much-hyped Intensa Emozione, or IE for short, will be unveiled in Italy on October 24.

UAW logo

UAW logo

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

UAW wakes up to job threat posed by electric cars, as German unions have already

With an evolving shift to electrified and plug-in electric cars, the changes that will bring to the auto industry are far from limited to the powertrains.

What's ahead for Tesla Model 3? Take our Twitter poll

Auto-industry CEOs virtually never admit that the new product that could make or break the company is "in production hell," but that's now obviously the case for the Tesla Model 3.

One of these 3 vehicles will be Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2018

Fans of green cars have spent much of the past year eagerly waiting for a pair of electric cars to be revealed to the public and then to go on sale.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived
Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award 2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 