2017 Jeep Compass named Top Safety Pick by IIHS

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 17, 2017

The IIHS said Tuesday that the redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass earned its coveted Top Safety Pick award, albeit with some caveats.

To qualify as a Top Safety Pick, the Compass needs to be equipped with an option package that includes some advanced safety tech.

MORE: All of the 2017 Top Safety Pick award winners

Confusingly, Jeep offered two versions of the Compass for the 2017 model year and the award only applies to one. The earlier model, built through January, was a carryover of a design that debuted for the 2007 model year and it does not qualify as a Top Safety Pick. The redesigned 2017 Compass that hit the market in early 2017 with curvier styling, optional automatic emergency braking, and a host of other changes, is by far the higher-rated of the two.

In the IIHS' crashworthiness evaluation, the later 2017 Compass scored top marks all around: "Good" scores in the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength tests.

DON'T MISS: How to ensure you're buying the safest car

When equipped with the extra-cost Advanced Safety and Lighting package, the Compass scored a "Superior" rating for its ability to stop on its own if a collision is detected.

Preventing the Compass from earning the IIHS' highest award—Top Safety Pick+—were its headlights. Compass crossovers with the standard halogen lights scored "Poor." The optional HID lights included on Latitude, Trailhawk, and Limited trim levels with the Advanced Safety and Lighting Package earned "Marginal," the second lowest of four scores.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award 2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award
Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 