What's New for 2018: Alfa Romeo

October 17, 2017

After more than two decades of teasing, Alfa Romeo is back in the U.S.—and with a lineup of cars designed for the real world, not just well-heeled folks looking for a track-day toy.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia arrived late in the 2017 model year and sees some worthwhile changes for 2018, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. More importantly, the brand's first modern SUV is also here—and it's basically a tall-riding wagon version of the Giulia. These are very good things.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Alfa Romeo showroom this year:

Alfa Romeo 4C

  • Newly optional carbon fiber front fascia vents.
  • Black leather with yellow accents now optional.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

  • Myriad small changes to standard and optional equipment.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now optional.
  • Automatic emergency braking now standard on Quadrifoglio.
  • Revised wheel designs for most trim levels.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

  • All-new SUV based on Giulia.
  • Available with same 2.0-liter and 2.7-liter engines as Giulia.
  • Standard all-wheel drive.
  • High-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio to arrive later in model year.

