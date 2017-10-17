2018 Range Rover Velar driven, 2019 Audi A7, Volvo's Polestar concept: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
October 17, 2017

One of these will be The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018

It's been a wild year for the new car industry. Self-driving cars are on the horizon—nearer by the day—but we're not ready to give up the driver's seat just yet.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Review

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is an implicit admission by the automaker of its customers’ priorities.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Review

The 2018 Mercedes C-Class reminds us that while a pretty face and lots of grip can grab our attention, beautiful cars with great all-around performance and utility are the cars we want to drive, and to keep.

2017 Audi A7 (European spec)

2017 Audi A7 (European spec)

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2019 Audi A7 teased ahead of October 19 reveal

Audi has confirmed plans to unveil its second-generation A7 on October 19.

2019 Ram 1500 spy shots

Ram’s popular workhorse, the 1500, is coming in for a redesign for the 2019 model year.

There's a brand-new, never-registered McLaren F1 for sale

If you’re looking for an example of extreme restraint, you won’t find a better example than the person that took delivery of a McLaren F1…and then never drove it.

Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid sport coupe

Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid sport coupe

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

All cars with engines to be off Dutch roads by 2030, following 2025 sales ban

European countries continue to implement aggressive policies to move away from fossil fuels for transportation and favor zero-emission solutions in renewable energy and vehicles.

One of these 3 vehicles will be Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2018

Fans of green cars have spent much of the past year eagerly waiting for a pair of electric cars to be revealed to the public and then to go on sale.

Volvo's new Polestar electric-car brand to launch 600-hp model in 2019

Polestar, formerly Volvo's in-house tuning division, was recently separated from the Swedish brand; Volvo plans to turn it into a standalone brand.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee Audi Q5: Best Car to Buy 2018 Nominee
2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived 2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived
2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award 2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award
Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445 Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 