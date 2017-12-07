Roundup: All the 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners

The insurance industry-funded IIHS says that these are the safest cars you can buy today—they're the ones that qualify for its coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

Last year, making the cut became even more difficult thanks to a new headlight effectiveness test performed in addition to a battery of tests designed to measure a car's safety structure. Also, nearly every new car on the market now offers forward collision warnings and automatic emergency braking—at least as an extra-cost option. A high-functioning automatic emergency braking system is a requirement to be rated a Top Safety Pick+.

Now, cars need to earn at least the agency's "good" ratings for their headlights, and either "advanced" or "superior" for their available automatic emergency braking, plus "good" ratings in the following crash tests:

Driver-side small overlap front

Moderate overlap front

Side impact

Roof strength

Head restraint

Also new for 2018 is a Passenger-side small overlap front crash test, and a rating of "acceptable" or "good" is required. If a vehicle receives all those marks, it's considered a Top Safety Pick+. It can be awarded the standard Top Safety Pick title if its headlights don't pass muster or if it doesn't offer a strong-performing automatic emergency braking. One caveat to this award is that, to be considered a Top Safety Pick+, the individual model must both be equipped with often optional automatic emergency braking and with the highest-performing headlights available.

For instance, the 2018 Subaru Legacy is considered a Top Safety Pick+ only if it is equipped with the automaker's optional EyeSight safety suite (which includes automatic emergency braking) and if it has the optional LED headllights (included on the Limited trim level only). A Legacy without either of those features still has a robust safety structure, but its lights aren't as effective and it can't apply the brakes on its own to prevent altogether or mitigate the severity of a collision.

The lesson here? Just because a car appears on the list below doesn't automatically mean it comes standard with all of the available safety features needed to earn the top award. Shop carefully!

Look for this list to continue to grow as the IIHS tests more 2018 models... and keep in mind that the IIHS doesn't test every car on the market.

2018 Top Safety Pick+ Award winners:

2018 BMW 5 series

2018 Genesis G80

2018 Genesis G90

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2018 Kia Forte sedan

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Lincoln Continental

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

2018 Subaru Impreza 4-Door Sedan

2018 Subaru Impreza 4-Door Wagon

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Toyota Camry

Some cars perform very well in the IIHS' tests but either their headlights don't quite pass muster or they didn't make the mark in the passenger side small overlap crash test. These cars earn the Top Safety Pick award—without the +.



2018 Top Safety Pick Award winners:

2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A4

2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan

2018 Buick Envision

2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Kia Cadenza

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Lexus ES

2018 Lexus IS

2018 Lexus NX

2018 Lexus RX

2018 Mazda 3 4-Door Hatchback

2018 Mazda 3 4-Door Sedan

2018 Mazda CX-3

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Maxima

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Toyota Avalon

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Volvo S60

2018 Volvo V60

