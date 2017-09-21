With the 2019 Volvo XC40, the Swedish automaker will give SUV buyers a novel choice: pay or finance the vehicle, or subscribe to it.

The XC40 can be ordered now online, but deliveries will not take place before early 2018, after the automaker starts production in Belgium later this year.

With the XC40, Volvo will offer its smallest crossover yet. It also will inaugurate a new vehicle architecture, one distinct from the underpinnings of the bigger XC60 and XC90 crossover SUVs. The XC40 is the first vehicle from a new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that will spawn hatchbacks and other compact cars for sale around the world.

The XC40 has an angular look that shares an attitude with more rugged off-road vehicles. A prominent logo and a wide grille team up with big wheel flares and an available color-contrast roof to give the sense that the XC40 has some true off-road skills. Its 8.3 inches of ground clearance back up that claim somewhat, but Volvo hasn't yet confirmed the details of its all-weather hardware.

The XC40's cabin focuses attention on a 9-inch portrait-style touchscreen that displays Volvo's Sensus infotainment interface as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Bluetooth with audio streaming will be standard, and Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging will be available. The infotainment system will also support app connectivity for Pandora and Yelp, among others, as well as emergency and location-sharing services.

The XC40's dimensions will place it in the compact-SUV class, though final specifications haven't been released. Volvo says the interior will have a flexible rear seat and dedicated in-car storage spaces for cell phones, water bottles, and shopping bags.

At launch the XC40 will draw power from an inline turbo-4 and all-wheel drive. Volvo will build turbodiesel and inline-3 XC40s, though plans for those versions in the U.S. have not been confirmed. Eventually the XC40 is likely to add plug-in hybrid and electric models for the U.S.

On the safety front, the 2019 XC40 will include forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. Surround-view cameras will be available, as will Volvo's semi-autonomous drive aids.

Its most intriguing feature, though, may be the subscription model Volvo will offer under the Care by Volvo banner. Buyers can choose to pay $36,195 for the base turbocharged, all-wheel-drive XC40 Momentum, or they can subscribe to use the car and to trade it in as soon as every year. The subscription fee will include maintenance and service, insurance, and wear-and-tear items.

A $34,195 front-drive turbo-4 model arrives in the summer of 2018.

Volvo says it will provide more details on its pricing and subscription plans later this year.