The 2018 Volvo V90 is shaping up to be the longest and largest wagon for sale in the U.S. market, as well as the most flamboyantly styled.

As a derivative of the S90 sedan, the V90 wagon is a model that simultaneously builds on the brand’s heritage while striking out in an entirely new direction.

It earns a very high 7.8 out of 10 on our overall scale. Those numbers reflect our high opinion of its style, copious space, and generous features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

To sum up the V90’s design in just a few words, we might say that it’s beautiful and nuanced, yet not unnecessarily complex. The sheet metal is soft and organic at the sides, while there’s an abruptness at the front and rear that bring it right in line with the brand’s past—including a new version of the Volvo ironmark in front, flanked by “Thor’s hammer” headlights (a complex, distinctive LED array), and a blacked-out hatch that emphasizes the wagon's roofline and tapering sides. It’s also stark, simple, and contrast-oriented inside—a hallmark of Scandinavian design—while also introducing just a bit of Mediterranean warmth and skipping the German influences entirely. There are some shared cues and design attributes with the XC90, but there’s wood and metal detailing, a digital instrument cluster, and a clean, upright look overall.

The only way in which the V90 does take after the sport-sedan establishment is in its fundamental proportions; Volvo’s new scalable product architecture allows the front wheels to be pushed out ahead and, in the case of the V90 (and S90) the hood to be lengthened. That gives the V90 a longer hood and hunkered-back proportions that take far more after the classic P1800 coupe of the 1960s (and the 2013 Concept Coupe that inspired the V90) rather than the Volvo wagons of the more recent past.

On the other hand, the 2018 Volvo V90 needs to measure up in terms of utility and flexibility, in all the ways that buyers will expect of a Volvo wagon, and for the most part it does. The tapering sides and angled cut of the hatch limit the height of the cargo area at the rear, and amount to a narrower load opening than SUVs (or some other wagons); yet an underfloor compartment (to be taken up, in part, by electrics in the T8 models) supplements with enough stow space for smaller items. Split rear seat backs flip forward neatly for a flat cargo floor. Our only complaint regarding the V90’s accommodations is one shared with the S90 sedan: its rear door cuts feel small for a full-size car, leaving the big and/or tall to cage their entrance and exit.

The V90 follows Volvo tradition in offering great seats all around with long, supportive, widely adjustable front seats and even back seats that don’t feel shorted in the name of gaming leg room numbers or seat-folding. The V90 doesn’t offer third-row seating, as it has in some wagons of the past, so you now need to look to the XC90 crossover for that.

We’ve only driven the V90 in T6 form and there, even in its firmer Dynamic setting with the available air suspension, it feels quite softly sprung. It’s no pure-bred sport sedan, for sure, but the suspension loads up evenly and predictably and unloads out of corners with grace and finesse. Most will likely find that the V90’s plush yet well-controlled ride straddles a nice middle ground, soaking up the bumps and heaves without too much pitching. With active noise cancellation, the cabin is very quiet, although some some of the choppier pavement we found, we noticed that more road noise enters the V90’s cabin versus the S90.

There’s a reasonably good set of storage places and cubbies throughout, although those trading in a Volvo from the past decade may note that the “floating” center console and huge storage compartment below are now gone.

Volvo is making the V90 an order-only process—few wagons will ever make it to the States. The powertrains for V90 are shared with the S90 and XC90 and include a 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder (T5), or a 302-hp, supercharged-and-turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder (T6). That model should be able to accelerate to 60 mph in around 5.5 seconds or less, while even the T5 wagon will click off 60 in well under 7 seconds.

All models in the lineup come with a very smooth-shifting Aisin 8-speed automatic—one that has the potential to shift. The V90 is by no means scorching in T6 guise—the only way we’ve driven it, briefly—but it’s plenty quick to satisfy most expectations.

Volvo offers the T5 wagon in front-wheel drive, or the T6 version with all-wheel drive. A V90 Cross Country model, with increased ground clearance and some more rugged-looking lower-body cladding is available, and will be more accessible than the V90.

Safety systems and innovations have always been one of the ways the brand stands out, and that relationship continues with these new models. They’re among the first in the world to get a semi-autonomous system, known as Pilot Assist, as a standard feature. Building on the original version of Pilot Assist that made its debut on the 2016 XC90, this version lets the vehicle accelerate, decelerate, come to a complete stop, and steer between lane markings—and even now in the absence of them, with a road-edge detection algorithm. Pilot Assist can operate at speeds up to about 80 mph, but it will only let you take your hands off the wheel for about 15 seconds at a time—a decision Volvo made to emphasize that this system, while it’s capable of far more, is meant to be supplemental to the driver.

Also with the S90, Volvo is also expanding its City Safety object detection system to now include a large animal detection function. When an object is detected in the road ahead, the system provides warning and brake support to help avoid a collision. All those forward collision systems are standard, but Volvo is making supplemental systems like blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert optional.

The V90 comes standard with navigation, power adjustable front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, active lane control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power tailgate, 19-inch wheels, and Volvo's infotainment system, which it calls Sensus. An awesome Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound system is optional and works great via integrated Spotify music streaming, and with available Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Expect the 2018 Volvo V90 models to arrive toward the middle of 2017.