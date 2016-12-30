The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a five-seat crossover SUV with a couple of problems. The first is existential: it's really a rival for the Mercedes GLE and BMW X5 in price, but it's awkwardly pitched now as a half-step down from those vehicles, a half-step up from more pedestrian hardware from Asian and American brands.

Its other problem is new: the common-sense turbodiesel model gave it a unique selling point, but it's gone for 2017 in the wake of VW's diesel-cheating scandal.

What carries over for the new model year is still one of the more thoughtfully engineered utility vehicles on the road, one that really does vie with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in terms of its premium feel inside and out.

Four Touareg trim choices are on offer: Sport, Sport with the Technology Package, Wolfsburg Edition, and Executive, all of which feature the same V-6 engine and permanent all-wheel drive system.

Updated for 2015, the Touareg soldiers into 2017 with some repackaging to its standard features and wider availability of important collision avoidance technology. In its current form, we rate it at 6.6. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

VW Touareg styling and performance

The Touareg is attractive inside and out, but it is very conservative and cautious. The body doesn't say anything other than SUV, but the interior implies a class-higher standard of trim and design. It's conservative, sure, but the fit and finish are far ahead of the VWs built in America and Mexico, as they should be for the Touareg's stiff price of entry.

The current Touareg arrived as a 2012 model, but a lineup that once included a hybrid and a diesel has been pared back to just a gasoline-fueled V-6. The common-sense diesel is a victim of VW's emissions scandal; the former Touareg Hybrid, of slow sales. Th2017 Touareg offers only one drivetrain combination, one that teams a 280-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 and its strong torque well to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

What was once a grossly overweight vehicle has gone on a hefty diet since this nameplate launched almost a decade ago, but it retains some of its rough road capability—more than rivals—and it can tow at least as much as most shoppers are likely to require. Its handling is far from sporty, but it is precise and it blends a composed ride with a relatively agile feel.

Comfort, safety, and features

Though it offers seat belts for just five, the Touareg's interior is comfortable and efficiently laid-out. That lack of a third row is undoubtedly a deal-killer for family buyers, but those interested in seating a smaller number of passengers won't find much to complain about.

The Touareg looks like other VWs inside, yet its materials are a big step above and are generally competitive with full-on luxury brands. So too the features count, but VW's infotainment system is a step behind, and even the range-topping Executive trim level doesn't pamper like a loaded (and admittedly much pricier) Mercedes-Benz GLE350.

And that's also true for the dealership experience and the Touareg's warranty. VW dealers don't roll out the red carpet in quite the same way that BMW and Mercedes showrooms do, and the Touareg's 3-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty comes up a year and 14,000 miles short of that offered on all luxury rivals. In that respect, the Touareg is more closely-aligned to the less expensive Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Like BMW and Mercedes, the base Touareg Sport (and Sport with the Technology Package) features leatherette instead of leather seats, but at least the automaker has made automatic emergency braking standard on all but the base Sport model, a big value boon. And it's worth noting that VW considers the base Sport to be a special order-only item, so you won't likely find one on a dealer lot.

The EPA rates the Touareg at 17 mpg city, 23 highway, 19 combined, on the low end of its segment. No crash-test data is available.

The Touareg isn't just the most expensive and luxurious model VW sells in the U.S. It's also the larger of two sport-utility vehicles in the company's lineup, and its basic underpinnings are shared with the Porsche Cayenne. With lackluster sales and a new three-row, Tennessee-built crossover coming, the Touareg's future in the U.S. may not stretch beyond a couple more years.