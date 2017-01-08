The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is a three-row compact crossover SUV that grows considerably compared to its predecessor. It straddles the line between compact five-seat crossovers and more upmarket mid-size offerings.

With the 2018 Tiguan, Volkswagen thinks it has the right crossover recipe to compete with compact and mid-size segment stalwarts with seating for up to seven like the Nissan Rogue and GMC Acadia, while still taking on five-seaters like the Ford Escape and Subaru Forester.

In many markets outside of the United States, a smaller five-seat Tiguan—one with a wheelbase more than 4 inches shorter than the model set to be sold here—will be on offer. Here in the U.S., however, the Tiguan is likely to be badged Tiguan Allspace.

VW hasn't said if the shorter, European-market Tiguan will eventually be sold here, however.

Style and performance

Many of the larger Volkswagen Atlas’ design cues are found throughout the Tiguan Allspace’s bodywork, which means it is very conservative inside and out. A defined character line, LED daytime running lights, notched grille, and slotted five-spoke wheels maintain VW’s rugged, understated styling. Volkswagen is also careful to note the car’s 26-degree approach angle for off-roading purposes, but we doubt it will challenge, say, a Toyota 4Runner when it's time to clamber up a mountain.

The 2018 Tiguan Allspace stretches 10.7 inches longer from head-to-toe than its predecessor. At 185.2 inches, it stretches just slightly longer than the Nissan Rogue but is considerably smaller than the GMC Acadia.

Powering the Tiguan Allspace is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission shunts power to either the front wheels or all four (if buyers choose VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system).

All-wheel drive models will feature a control lever with four driving modes for on- and off-road use.

For now, that's the only powertrain on offer, which means that the Tiguan Allspace should offer more grunt than the Nissan Rogue, but it won't be a match for turbo-4 and V-6-powered rivals—especially when fully laden with passengers and their cargo.

Comfort, features, and safety

Thanks to its considerably larger footprint than the 2017 Tiguan, the new model boasts 57 percent more interior cargo capacity. That extra length also opens up space for a third row of seats that will be standard on front-wheel drive models and optional on all-wheel drive variants.

We don't know just how roomy the Tiguan is inside,

In the passenger compartment, the larger Tiguan has a premium tone thanks to upscale trim panels, a shapely dashboard design, and high-tech options. Its optional infotainment system sits high on its dashboard, which almost looks as if it was plucked from the company's Golf line of hatchbacks. That infotainment screen boasts Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even MirrorLink compatibility.

The automaker's innovative post-collision braking system will be standard; it holds the crossover's brakes after it detects an impact to prevent it from rolling into another vehicle.

The Tiguan Allspace will offer its crisp "digital cockpit," a high-resolution screen in place of the standard analog gauges as an option. It's the same tech that will be available on the automaker's updated Golf lineup for 2018 as well.

Additional options will include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a Fender-branded audio system, a panoramic moonroof, and a power tailgate that can be opened hands-free by a swipe of a foot under the crossover's rear bumper.