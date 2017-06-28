2017 Volkswagen Passat

The latest Volkswagen Passat has been the best-selling version of the nameplate in the company's history, yet some within VW's C-suite aren't pleased.

Sales of the mid-size sedan hasn't kept pace with the Toyota Camry or Honda Accord, which dominate the segment, and the Passat struggles to carve an identity in the crowded field.

It's still an impressive value, particularly for space and safety mavens, and particularly because it's being steeply discounted. On the TCC scale, it rates a 6.7. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Passat plays it safe in virtually every possible way (yes, including in safety, which is a very good thing). Last year, Volkswagen smoothed over some of the rough edges to give the rational, sensible sedan a little more appeal in its finer details.

There's a little more chrome in back, a new, more substantial four-bar front grille, and a domed hood, all said to give the car a more planted stance. LED headlights and taillights add more elements of sophistication, and a sporty R-Line trim doesn’t crank up the performance in any way but with its black accents, rear diffuser, and unique alloys with Z-rated rubber might help balance out the car seats and cracker crumbs in back.

The exterior of the sedan is still relatively conservative in its approach. The simple style and upright look depart from the current trends; others eschew boxy angles in favor of curvier roof lines that sacrifice interior space in favor of exterior appeal. Sensible buyers could be swayed by VW's play-it-safe approach, and we think the sedan may not age as quickly as others in its class.

The diesel is gone—and likely won't return—and has left two gasoline engines left for buyers. A 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 is the base engine, which is paired exclusively to a 6-speed automatic and front-drive only. It's rated at 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

It's a fine pick, and the best for fuel economy, even if it's not the quickest.

VW's narrow angle V-6 is available as a premium option and makes 280 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Regular fuel is acceptable, although Volkswagen recommends premium. It's also mated to a 6-speed automatic, although the bigger engine gets a dual-clutch unit instead of a traditional automatic. The V-6 is predictably more confident, but its fuel-economy penalty and relative price may not convince many shoppers that it's necessary.

Quality, safety and features

The Passat's appeal may be in its straightforward interior and space for passengers and cargo. Four adults won't have any issues fitting within the cabin, and while the Passat's front seats may not on par with the rest of VW's line, the rear seats and trunk capacity are very spacious. There's no sloping roofline to cut into head space, only very tall people will have a hard time fitting in the back.

Both major U.S. safety organizations have given the Passat very good scores. The IIHS gave last year's Passat top "Good" scores in all of its tests, including the small-overlap front crash test. When equipped with optional active safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, the Passat is an IIHS Top Safety Pick. Federal regulators have given the 2017 Passat a five-star overall rating.

VW upgraded the Passat's infotainment to include the latest system with touch controls and proximity sensing. Upgraded units feature telematics, connected via VW Car-Net, and integrated apps for smartphones, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.

The Passat is available in S, SE, and SEL trims. R-Line models have sport appearance packages that set them apart from other models and wedge in somewhere after the base S model. Base models are value-equipped with good standard features, but VW doesn't offer many a la carte options outside of trim packages.

The EPA rates the base car at 23 mpg city, 34 highway, 27 combined, which is fairly fuel efficient for a turbo-4, but far behind hybrid powertrains from Chevy and Toyota.