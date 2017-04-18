2018 Volkswagen Golf Review

2018 Volkswagen Golf lineup
6.7
Expert Rating

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
6.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

There's a Golf for everyone, and they're even better for 2018 thanks to a big tech upgrade inside.

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf is a perennial favorite—and something of an underdog—among compact cars. It's offered as a two- or four-door hatchback, a wagon with either a standard or slightly raised suspension, and a pair of sporty "hot hatches." 

With the 2018 Golf, Volkswagen has taken time to add a boatload more technology to just about every model—S, SE, SEL, GTI, Golf R, SportWagen, and Alltrack. 

We've scored the Golf range a 6.7, marking it down for its relatively bland looks and class-up price tag, but rewarding it for its excellent driving dynamics, terrific interior, and good use of passenger and cargo space. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Golf lineup sees the addition of new LED tail lamps on all models for 2018, but they're otherwise indistinguishable from last year's lineup. Even the base five-door, a Euro-style compact car, boasts pert, Continental looks. The real standouts here in terms of human and gear-carrying ability are the SportWagen and Alltrack models. They're as roomy inside as a crossover but far more enjoyable to drive. The Alltrack was a new model added last year that echoes the Subaru Outback in a more compact package: a hint of off-road ability and slightly more butch looks.

There's a dizzying array of models and powertrains on offer, but VW has simplified things a bit for 2018 with fewer trim levels. 

A 1.8-liter turbo-4 that puts out 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque (a figure dropped to 184 pound-feet with the standard stick-shift) comes on hatchback and wagon versions. A 5-speed manual is standard and a 6-speed automatic is optional on the hatch, while the SportWagen and Alltrack come with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox depending on if they're optioned with front- or all-wheel drive.

GTIs and Golf Rs are for those who relish carving corners with their firmer suspensions, unique styling, and grippier seats. The GTI is front-wheel drive, like the standard Golf, but it substitutes a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 220 hp and 258 pound-feet and either a 6-speed stick or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Golf R tops the range with all-wheel drive and 292 hp from its 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. It comes with a 6-speed manual but offers a new-for-2017 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Every Golf variant shares the same basic interior, albeit with different trim finishes and seat designs and upholsteries as you work your way up from the low-$20,000 range up to over $40,000 for a loaded Golf R. They offer a business-like cockpit oriented toward the driver and above average room for four or five in a pinch. Wagons deliver the most cargo room, but all models are well-finished and feel like mini luxury cars. 

The big tech news for 2018 is a pair of all-new infotainment systems. Lower-spec models are upgraded from a 5.0-inch screen to a 6.5-inch display with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher-end Golfs utilize an 8.0-inch screen with even more functionality. And the Golf R replaces its conventional gauges with an highly configurable LCD screen for 2018. 

There's also a Golf-e, an electric-only model that we've covered separately. 

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
July 26, 2015
2015 Volkswagen Golf 4-Door HB DSG TDI S

Dollar for Dollar best value I ever had. Period

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
First DIESEL I ever owned. great MPG, city and road. Quiet compared to 30 years ago. 2nd Golf I have owned. The first I bought used. Great resale value on VW Golf cars. My 2015 is "peppy" with tons of torque... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 28, 2015
2015 Volkswagen Golf 4-Door HB Automatic TSI S w/Sunroof

It is the best car I have ever had, a pleasure to drive, confortable, and my wife loves it!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is the second Golf we have, the first one was the fourth generation. It is one of the few cars that has the passenger seat adjustable in height and my wife loves that feature. Many cars have a lot of... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 20, 2015
2014 Volkswagen Golf 4-Door HB Automatic PZEV

Great Value and a lot of Fun !

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This vehicle was purchased to use for work. Mileage is better than advertised, interior features are simple but functional. The only aftermarket items added were seat covers and an Alpine BT Audio system. In... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Volkswagen Golf?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Volkswagen Golf against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
 