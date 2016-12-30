The 2017 Volkswagen Golf is a bar set for other compact cars in its class. It now spans a model line that includes two- and four-door hatchbacks, sporty hatchbacks, and a wagon with available all-wheel drive, which is new for this year.

We give the new Golf a score of 6.5. Pedestrian styling and features are offset by its excellent safety record, very good performance in all trim levels, and a smartly laid-out interior with lots of cargo space. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

New for 2017 is the Golf Alltrack, essentially a Golf SportWagen with a slightly taller suspension and standard all-wheel drive.

Styling and performance

The Golf's demeanor is more serious than its entry price would suggest: It's more mature than many entry-level cars, a little more conservative too. The exterior has been recently updated, but many outside of VW devotees or current owners might be hard pressed to spot many differences.

Inside, the Golf is the same. Base models are awash in a sea of hard surfaces—albeit fairly high-quality materials—to the touch. The layout is driver focused, although very simple. Higher trims, including the Golf GTI and Alltrack, improve the materials and color schemes, but the basic layout stays the same.

Under the hoods of the the Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, and Golf Alltrack are two turbocharged inline-4 engines, albeit in different tunes. The base engine in the Golf and Golf SportWagen is a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Any lag from the turbo is imperceptible and it's best matched to VW's 6-speed automatic, although a long-throw 5-speed manual is available in certain trims.

Stepping up to the Golf GTI adds 40 hp (or 50 hp in higher trims) by way of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and swaps the transmissions to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic setup. The manual is better here is better than the 5-speed—and we are all about saving the manuals—but the dual-clutch automatic here is our pick. It's crisp and precise, and should be the pick for autocrossers looking for the best lap times, but also for practicality and day-to-day driving. As a more finely focused performance car, it can work surprisingly well for daily commuters.

The Golf R is the most potent of all, its 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 292 hp and adds a Haldex all-wheel-drive system for improved performance. Golf R and Golf GTI models can add adjustable dampers that help fine-tune response, but serious drivers may still ask for more.

Quality, safety, and features

The Golf is still right in the middle of the compact class, with an overall length of 167.5 inches. Its front seats set the pace for the class, while in back it's a bit tight (although getting in and out is easy thanks to the roofline). There's all the cargo convenience you might expect, too, with 16.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats, under the parcel shelf, or 22.8 cubic feet from the cargo floor to the roof.

VW points out that the Sportwagen has more cargo space than some small crossover utility vehicles: 30.4 cubic feet with the rear seat in place, or a capacious 66.5 cubic seat once you pull the quick-release latches to fold down the seat back.

The Golf has some of the best safety scores for its class, including a Top Safety Pick+ nod by the IIHS. When equipped with Volkswagen's set of advanced safety features, it's one of the safest compact cars on the road today.

With a starting price of around $19,000, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf offers a good set of features in its class, including touchscreen audio, and Bluetooth and USB connectivity. From that, it's quite the lineup, though—extending to well above $30,000 for a well-equipped Golf GTI and reaching for $40,000 in the high-performance, all-wheel-drive Golf R.

Volkswagen has made some major improvements to its touchscreen systems over the past several years. Its good 5.0-inch base touchscreen can be improved to a larger 6.5-inch (or 8.0-inch for the e-Golf SEL) screens as well as upgraded telematic capability.

Despite the varying body styles and powertrains, most Golf models average around 29 mpg combined, which is fairly good for its class.