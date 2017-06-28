2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Yearning for the 1960s? The Volkswagen Beetle is (still) the car for you. This latest model is more macho and sporty than the last retro revamp from Volkswagen, but there's no denying that it trades on its retro heritage and its cheeky style.

Beneath the Beetle's pert look inside and out sits a rather ordinary hatchback that forces some compromises due to its relatively low roof and its tight back seat. We've scored it a 6.3 out of 10 overall. For 2017, the Beetle is available in S, SE, SEL, Dune, #PinkBeetle, and R-Line SEL trim levels. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2017, the Beetle adds a new #PinkBeetle trim level (yes, that's a hashtag) and all models gain some styling updates outside. Additionally, there is no longer a manual transmission option for the Beetle in the United States.

Volkswagen Beetle styling and performance

The Beetle is sold as both a coupe and a convertible, both of which feature the same sleek, low-roof profile. Although the Beetle, in its current iteration has been on the market since 2012, its look remains distinctive and unique. There are some hints of Porsche 356 in there, which isn't an accident since the original Porsche was a cousin of the original Beetle back in the 1940s.

For 2017, the Beetle's front and rear bumpers have been revised, but it'll take someone very familiar with this VW hatchback to really spot the differences.

Inside, the retro theme continues, but not as overtly as we saw in the first reborn New Beetle nearly 20 years ago (has it really been that long?). There's no flower bud vase, but the dash itself is upright and features bold color hues on some models designed to mimic the original Bugs.

The Beetle offers two engine options. The base engine is a 1.8-liter turbo-4 that makes 170 horsepower, while the Beetle R-Line offers 210 hp from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Very quietly, VW has dropped the standard manual transmission and left only 6-speed automatic gearboxes. The 1.8-liter model features a conventional automatic, while the R-Line utilizes a dual-clutch unit.

Underneath, the Beetle's platform and suspension are a little dated as they're shared with the last-generation Volkswagen Golf. Still, the Beetle rides and handles well, with precise steering and good control from the underpinnings. Even the R-Line comes up a little short in terms of sportiness, although its extra 40 hp does give it a more lively feel. The Beetle Dune may sit higher than the standard model, but any additional off-road ability is limited since it's still low to the ground and, like the rest of the lineup, it's front-wheel drive.

Volkswagen Beetle comfort, safety, and features

There's a lot more room in the current Beetle than in the classic model, but its low roof line and long doors do force some typical coupe compromises. The front seats are comfortable and supportive and are wrapped in cloth, leatherette, or real leather depending on the model. The upright dashboard, like the door panels, is attractive but composed of hard plastics. Then again, at around $21,000 for the base model, the Beetle's interior is about right for its price point.

Rear seat passengers will find tight accommodations and restrict ingress and egress, but that's what we expect with coupes. There are just two seat belts back there, so the Beetle is four-passenger vehicle. Cargo space is tight in the convertible, but the hardtop's folding second row of seats delivers good space for larger and bulkier items.

For 2017, VW has made its post-collision braking system standard, which holds the Beetle's brakes after it detects a wreck. But other than the expected range of airbags and stability control, the Beetle offers no collision avoidance tech. The Beetle has performed well in federal crash tests, but a "marginal" rating in the IIHS' small-overlap frontal test should raise some eyebrows.

Although the 2017 lineup has been pared back slightly, six Beetle coupe flavors and five Beetle Convertible choices are on offer. The S coupe starts around $21,000 and comes reasonably well-outfitted with alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, cloth seats, and an infotainment system with Bluetooth. The range-topping R-Line has its own suspension setting in addition to the upsized 2.0-liter engine.

The 1.8-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder scores 24 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined. The Beetle R-Line coupe has EPA ratings of 23/29/26 mpg.