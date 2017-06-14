The 2017 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact hatchback that is joined this year by the Yaris iA (nee Scion iA) subcompact sedans.

It's the automaker's lowest-priced car sold in the U.S. and is the smallest. The Yaris is offered as a three- or five-door hatchback in L, LE, and SE trims, while the Yaris iA is only available in one trim.

The Yaris is a traditional subcompact in the sense that it's affordable transportation without much excitement—some competitors manage the former without the latter.

As a result, the Yaris scores a 4.5 out of 10 on our overall scale, with good fuel economy scores—but not much else. The Yaris iA may do much better than that, but considering the hatchback is the volume model, our scores are based on what most people will see on the roads. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Yaris hatchback is now in its fifth year, and two years removed from a subtle redesign. It's nicely proportioned from the outside, in three- or five-door format, but with plainer styling than many of its contemporaries.

Inside, the dash has horizontal, shelf-like lines and the controls are simple, cheerful, and easy to understand.

The iA sedan is alternatively styled in a more aggressive shape, taking many of its interior and exterior from the Mazda 2 from which it's based.

Under the hood, the two versions have similar powertrains with very different transmission options. The Yaris hatchbacks come with a 106-horsepower inline-4 mated to ether a 5-speed manual or ancient 4-speed automatic. Sedan versions have a similar 1.5-liter inline-4 that's better paired with a choice between a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Neither engine feels particularly fast, but the iA sedan's chassis at least feels perky.

Over several hundred miles in both versions, we've found that keeping the engine on the boil—beyond 5,000 rpm—is the only way to extract any fun, although it's not very satisfying.

Mileage in both is fairly good compared to all cars, but not very efficient compared to other subcompacts—or especially the hybrid Prius c. Most models manage mileage in the mid-30s combined, according to the EPA.

Comfort, safety, and features

In either configuration, the Yaris and Yaris iA are better suited for driver and front-seat passenger than for back seat riders or big cargo hauls. The Yaris sports about 33 inches of rear seat leg room, which is less than some of its competitors, and riders may have difficulty accessing the rear seat in three-door models. Front seats in base Yaris models are fairly good, although long-legged drivers may have difficultly negotiating with steering wheels that tilt, but don't telescope.

Fore 2017, Toyota added advanced safety features to Yaris hatchback models that include lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic high beams. The Yaris hatchback received four stars overall by federal testers, and mostly "Good" scores by the IIHS, except for a "Marginal" score in small overlap front crash protection.

The Yaris iA is rated a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS.

In base trims, the Yaris hatchback is fitted with a good 6.1-inch touchscreen, but little else. Top of the line packages include fog lights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, but leather seating surfaces aren't available in any trim.

Yaris iA models get a 7.0-inch touchscreen, 16-inch wheels, and keyless ignition.

With the inclusion of the iA sedan into the Yaris lineup this year, we're finding in many situations that the hatchback—which starts at nearly the same price—is an increasingly more difficult proposition for buyers, even if its design is a little more practical.