2018 Toyota Tundra
5.8
Expert Rating
5.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Andrew Ganz

The 2018 Toyota Tundra offers a strong V-8 engine and good advanced safety tech, but it comes up short in terms of fuel efficiency and interior quality.

MSRP: From $TBA

Horsepower: 310 hp to 381 hp

MPG: Up to 15 city / 19 highway

Dimensions: 245” L, 80” W, 76” H

Curb weight: 4,920 to 5,670 lbs.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra is tasked with luring some of the most loyal shoppers: truck buyers. It’s a good truck. But a great truck? Not quite.

In our eyes, the 2018 Tundra scores a 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, Toyota has made a bunch of changes to the Tundra, which is available in SR, SR5, Limited, 1794 Edition, Platinum, TRD Pro, and TRD Sport trim levels. The regular cab model has been dropped, but we doubt anyone will miss it. Instead, buyers may find a lot to like in the stylish and new TRD Sport, while every Tundra has an updated look outside thanks to new grille and headlight designs. Additionally, we commend Toyota for making automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam headlights, lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control standard on every Tundra.

All Tundras are powered by V-8 engines; a 310-horsepower 4.6-liter is standard on SR and SR5, while a muscular, 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 comes on all other models. Every Tundra’s V-8 is mated to a 6-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard on most models, and four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case is available.

The Tundra lineup isn’t quite as extensive as those offered by Detroit’s Ram, Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet brands, but there are still enough flavors available that you’ll want to spend some time deciding which one best suits your needs.

