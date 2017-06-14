The 2017 Toyota Sequoia is a blast from the past, a three-row, full-size SUV that is as traditional as it is capable. But it is also remarkably inefficient and it feels behind the times compared to its more modern competition. This outdated SUV scores a 5.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Sequoia is available with rear- or four-wheel drive and buyers have a choice between SR5, Limited, and Platinum trim levels.

Rivals, particularly the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban (and its GMC Yukon and Yukon XL kissing cousins), have been redesigned more recently than the Sequoia, which is entering its 10th model years with few changes. Although it was highly competitive when it hit the market in late 2007, the competition has surpassed it in most ways.

Toyota Sequoia styling and performance

The Sequoia revels in its machismo while many of its key rivals have been smoothed out a bit in their design in recent years. Based on the last-generation Tundra pickup's chunky design, the Sequoia's testosterone-tinged look appears cartoonishly musclebound to some. There's no disguising its truck roots, which may be an asset to minivan-averse buyers.

The cabin appointments of the Sequoia, predictably, feel like those of a full-size pickup in front—but with two more rows of roomy wagon grafted on behind. That means an instrument panel that's functional without looking too plain, but also designed for work use. Buyers have aa choice between dual captain's chairs to replace the second row bench, which reduces overall capacity to seven. Second and third rows can be folded forward to create a flat cargo floor. Like rivals, the third row is best for children, but it does feel roomier than most crossovers.

Early on, you could choose from two different V-8 engines for the Sequoia, but Toyota has pared things down to just a 5.7-liter V-8 rated at 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. Missing from the Sequoia's factory options list is any serious off-road hardware, or a dedicated four-wheeling model, though four-wheel drive is optional on all trim levels. Then again, Toyota does off-roading better with its 4Runner and Land Cruiser models, both of which offer three rows of seats as well.

The Sequoia may share underpinnings with the previous-generation Tundra pickup truck, but it rides and handles better. A four-wheel independent suspension ensures good stability, but undulating terrain can upset its composure. Ride quality is good for a body-on-frame truck, thanks to the independent rear suspension—with the ride even a step more composed with the range-topping Platinum's active variable air suspension system.

Toyota Sequoia quality, safety, and features

One place where the GM rivals really have the edge is inside. Hard plastics dominate the Sequoia's dashboard and it lacks some of the higher-end features seen in rivals like push-button start and numerous USB ports. One Toyota exclusive, however, is a power rear window integrated into the tailgate—a boon for hauling longer items.

Given its age, it's not that surprising that the Sequoia doesn't offer automatic emergency braking. It also hasn't been comprehensively crash tested by either the IIHS or the NHTSA. However, the expected front, side curtain, and seat-mounted side airbags are joined by standard knee airbags for the front passengers.

The Sequoia's official EPA rating of 13 mpg city, 17 highway, 15 combined in rear-drive spec is well behind rivals. Ratings for the four-wheel drive Sequoia come in at just 13/17/14 mpg.