After being thoroughly refreshed in 2016, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 lineup adds a new new features and a special Adventure trim level.

Though no major changes are expected to the RAV4 for 2018, the Adventure model offers a little more excitement with its outdoorsy look, lifted suspension and additional features.

We don't know a lot yet about the 2018 RAV4, so if we learn of any mechanical changes, we'll be sure to update this space. Last year's 176-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive should remain the mainstream powertrain.

We also expect the RAV4 Hybrid to carry over unchanged with a combined peak power of 194 hp from a 154-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 paired with the latest generation of Toyota's Prius-derived two-motor Hybrid Synergy Drive system.

Toyota has said that the RAV4 lineup will gain a few new optional features for 2018: heated and power cloth-covered front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer. Those three items are packaged together in the Cold Weather group.

RAV4 Adventure

Despite its name, the RAV4 Adventure trim level will be offered on both front- and all-wheel drive variants. They'll all feature a slightly raised suspension, however, which gives them a little additional ground clearance.

They'll also look the part with bigger flares over their 18-inch alloy wheels, special lower body cladding, and black touches to their head and fog lamps. The changes continue inside with special trim panels, leather around the shift knob, a power outlet in the cargo area, and rubber floor mats.

Toyota plans to offer the RAV4 Adventure in a choice of black, grey, silver, white, and red exterior colors.

We'll look for more information on the 2018 RAV4 to become available soon and will update this space at that time. Toyota says that the 2018 RAV4 will hit dealers in September of 2017.