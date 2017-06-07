2018 Toyota Highlander Review

2018 Toyota Highlander
7.0
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

The 2018 Toyota Highlander delivers much of what families want in a three-row crossover at a reasonable price; the Highlander Hybrid is icing on the cake.

MSRP: From $TBA

Horsepower: 185 hp to 295 hp

MPG: Up to 30 city / 28 highway

Dimensions: 193” L, 76” W, 70” H

Curb weight: 4,165 to 4,965 lbs.

The 2018 Toyota Highlander is a three-row crossover SUV capable of seating up to eight passengers. It’s Toyota’s entry into a highly competitive and fast-growing segment and it’s one of our favorites thanks to its versatile interior, impressive safety record, and strong V-6 engine option.

All told, that means the Highlander scores a solid 7.0 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With its 2018 Highlander, Toyota has made time stand still—or at least it has carried the crossover over into the new year with no changes from 2017. This popular crossover remains available in a dizzying array of trim levels: LE, LE Plus, SE, XLE, Limited, and Limited Platinum, most of which can be ordered with a hybrid gasoline-electric powertrain.

The Highlander Hybrid is among the most fuel-efficient crossovers, but most Highlanders are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 295 horsepower that can be paired with front- or all-wheel drive. A 185-hp 2.7-liter 4-cylinder is standard on the base Highlander LE with front-wheel drive only; it’s cheap, but you get what you pay for.

Though it may look a little truckier than shapely rivals such as the Mazda CX-9 and Chevrolet Traverse, the Highlander is a car-based crossover aimed at conquering a snow-covered parking lot in suburbia than plucking its way up an unpaved mountain pass. Leave that duty to Toyota’s 4Runner if you’re a mud-plugger.

Toyota fits the Highlander with some of the most advanced safety technology in its class. All models have automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights. That’s enough to earn a Top Safety Pick+ nod from the IIHS and five stars overall from federal testers.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

May 29, 2016
2016 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 Limited Platinum (GS)

great all around vehical with excellent interior room and ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
perfect vehicle for road trips and vacations. Plenty of room and an excellent ride .
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 20, 2016
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 XLE (Natl)

Good car, poor gas mileage,

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The Toyota Highlander is a good all round car, don't bother buying the car with GPS, it is useless. I can't believe that Toyota would install this piece of junk and call it a gps, it doesn't understand anyone... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 12, 2016
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 Limited (Natl)

Very nice ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very nice vehicle. It has everything that I needed in an SUV. My only complaint, and it's very minor, is having to reach a little for the touch screen.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 31, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 XLE (Natl)

best vehicle i have ever owned

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It has every thing i needed in an allwheel drive vehicle i wish it had led lighting
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 29, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 LE (SE)

Best Buy for the Money; 100% Happy With My Puchase

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I spent a lot of time researching and test driving the Highlander as well as other comparable vehicles. The highlander is the only vehicle that met and / or exceeded all of my needs and wants. The things that... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 3, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 Limited (Natl)

Mileage does not vary

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought a new XLE AWD 4 months ago to replace my Sienna SE mini-van. The Highlander is more comfortable and handles well. I love the tech features. However I find it disturbing that no matter how I drive the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 18, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander AWD 4-Door V6 Limited Platinum (GS)

Not So Great

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Likes; roomy when all seats are up in place, nice styling, comfortable ride; great storage spaces; rear window can be opened while tail gate is closed. Dislikes; Terrible gas mileage, average 16.2 mpg;... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander FWD 4-Door V6 Limited Platinum (Natl)

The best car I have ever owned.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We traded in our 2008 Highlander Limited for a 2015 Highlander Limited Platinum AWD. We loved our 2008 but we love, love our 2015. It is quiet, comfortable, easy to drive and very spacious. This vehicle... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2015 Toyota Highlander FWD 4-Door V6 Limited Platinum (GS)

Nice car well thought out

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Well thought out Car the electronics are really nice and updated.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
For 2015 Toyota Highlander

Great quality, great reliability. Love the technical features of touch screen, phone interface, nav system.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very good vehicle. Would consider buying another in the future.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
