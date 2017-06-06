2018 Toyota Avalon Review

2018 Toyota Avalon
7.2
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.2
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Toyota Avalon is a spacious full-size sedan that prioritizes comfort and safety above keeping up with the Joneses.

MSRP: From $34,385

Horsepower: 268 hp

MPG: Up to 21 mpg city/31 highway

Dimensions: 195” L x 72” W x 58” H

Curb Weight: 3,461 lbs

The 2018 Toyota Avalon is a safe pick. Not only is the full-size sedan a top performer when it comes to safety data, it’s also a purely logical pick: not a lot of style, all substance.

This year, Toyota replaced the “2017” stickers with “2018” stickers. In other words, both models are exactly the same.

We give the Avalon a 7.2 out of 10 on our overall scale. It scores big in safety and comfort, by our books. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Last year, Toyota made standard on the Avalon a raft of safety features that included forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and lane-departure warnings. That should be peace of mind for shoppers looking to frequently fill the Avalon’s roomy confines with multiple passengers.

Toyota makes available two powertrains that stretch time between fuel-pump visits, and one that can make the big cruiser among the most fuel-efficient on the road today.

The base engine is a strong and smooth 268-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a 6-speed automatic. The combination nets a 24-mpg combined rating from the EPA, which is on par with its competition.

The optional engine is an inline-4 paired with a battery that makes only 200 hp, but the number to know is 40 mpg combined. In several drives of the Avalon Hybrid, we’ve noted reasonable acceleration and impressive fuel economy.

The Avalon’s ace among full-sizers such as the Chevy Impala, Ford Taurus, and Hyundai Azera is its standard safety features, which partly helps justify its price compared to its rivals. Automakers—if they even offer the same features—typically reserve active safety equipment for top models; Toyota makes them standard on all models of the Avalon, including the base Avalon XLE, which starts at $34,385.

We can’t think of a new car that typifies the land yachts of yesteryear, but the Avalon comes close. It’s big, spacious, comfortable, and quiet, but retains a modicum of control that those 1970s battleships never had.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

September 5, 2016
2016 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan Limited (GS)

This 2016 is much nicer than 2013 was …

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my 6 Avalon (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2012) and those are in order. You'll notice I had a 2013, which I quickly (3700 miles on it) traded for a new 2012. I traded because the 2013 was Rough, loud and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 22, 2016
2015 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan Limited (Natl)

Beautiful car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I am thrilled with my 2015 TOYOTA Avalon Limited. It is beautifully detailed inside and out with a great engine, responsive handing and a luxurious ride.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 6, 2015
2015 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan XLE Touring SE (SE)

Lexus look alike

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Bought this Toyota Avalon XLE Touring Lady week and it's a beauty. Safety features are amazing espically when it comes to blind spots and warnings of when cars are approaching from the side. Black leather trim... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 15, 2015
2015 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan Limited (Natl)

Realiable and satisfying

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
People look at it because they know a classy car when they see it; it deserves all the accolades thrown it's way. Great fuel mileage 35MPG + on the highway at 120 KMs/hr. I understand Toyota will soften the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 14, 2015
2015 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan Limited (Natl)

2015 Toyota Avalon Limited far exceeds my expectations!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is by far my favorite Toyota that I've owned! Not only is it luxurious, but it has a sporty style that is very comfortable and spacious! I love the look and the interior! The car is very smooth, balanced... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 4, 2015
2015 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan XLE Premium (SE)

Reliable and great performance for the price

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Toyota quality and content for a price that fit my budget after owning 10 Lexus's of various styles and models. Good performance with the only drawback of being front wheel drive. I'm not a fan - and still... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2015 Toyota Avalon

Great car to own and drive. Very comfortable.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is the first car I have owned in many years. I have been driving vans, This Avalon is a wonderful car to drive. Excellent gas mileage and pickup. Comfit plus for the interior, very beautiful outside. My... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 18, 2015
For 2015 Toyota Avalon

This car worth the wait

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Toyota made a great car the seats are great and the car handles super I can say this car is a Lexus ride for 7000 less the gas mileage
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 31, 2016
2014 Toyota Avalon 4-Door Sedan XLE Premium (Natl)

Reliable but not a sports car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Gas mileage could be better. 17mpg around town, 30+ highway
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 21, 2015
For 2014 Toyota Avalon

Avalon Limited slipping in basic quality

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
the pre-collision system DOES NOT WORK (Insurance Highway Safety Commission) You are subject to false stops that could cause accidents but the basic purpose isn't functual............. Can class action suit be... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
