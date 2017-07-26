The 2018 Toyota 4Runner is the automotive equivalent of #throwbackthursday. It’s outdated in so many ways, but a most willing companion when, as John Muir so famously wrote, “the mountains are calling.”

We’ve rated it a 5.7 out of 10 on our scale. Against more car-like crossovers, the 4Runner doesn’t make a lot of sense for most buyers. But for those who will take advantage of its numerous off-road features, the 4Runner balances its capabilities with more refinement than a Jeep Wrangler. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 4Runner is available in SR5, TRD Off Road, TRD Pro, and Limited trim levels. This year, three new colors enter the 4Runner’s palette and both TRD trims can be dressed up with special matte gray wheels for an extra cost.

Review continues below

Every 4Runner is powered by a 4.0-liter V-6 rated at 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque that sends power to either the rear or all-four wheels via a 5-speed automatic. That’s not high-tech, and neither is the 4Runner’s separate ladder frame and its coil-sprung solid rear axle. Those trucky roots pay dividends off-road, especially in the two TRD models. While even the 4Runner SR5 is a mountain goat, the TRD Off Road adds desirable features like a locking rear differential and a multi-mode traction control system. TRD Pros go further with a light suspension lift, all-terrain tires, and Bilstein shocks.

Toyota has two basic faces for the 4Runner and they’re all a little angry. Looks are subjective, but we commend the 4Runner for standing out from the crowd, at least externally. Inside, things are a little more dour, even in full-boat 4Runner Limiteds. Hard plastics abound, although they’re textured nicely. Up front, there’s decent space but a compromised view out. The second row is decent, but the optional third row is for kids only.

One more place the 4Runner is behind the times is its safety record. Crash-test scores aren’t top notch and the 4Runner is one of few new vehicles to lack advanced safety tech like automatic emergency braking.