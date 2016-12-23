Today's Subaru WRX and WRX STI models are more than just tuned economy cars. These Impreza offshoots each have their own turbocharged engine and advanced all-wheel-drive systems to put the extra power down, making them a great option for those looking for performance in a more practical package than a muscle car. They also offer all-weather capability that isn't found in rear-drive pony cars and can hit 60 mph similar times.

( Read more about how we rate cars .) The WRX and its WRX STI sibling offer lots of thrills for the buck, but they do have some (occasionally intentional) rough edges—so they score a 7.0 out of 10.





Step up to the pricier STI and you get a little more distance from the mainstream. While both the WRX and STI are built on a stiffer, special version of the Impreza body, the STI gets added chassis bracing, a 305-horsepower engine, its own special gearbox, a stiffer suspension, better brakes, and a far edgier, more customizable all-wheel-drive system that enthusiasts who crave track time will appreciate.

Subaru WRX styling and performance

Make it big, and make it boxy; that's the ethos of the WRX's styling, at least at the front end where the air intakes have never looked quite so massive, or the fenders quite so pronounced. In addition to the deep front air dam and unique grille, the WRX has its own hood, fenders, bumpers, and lighting to distinguish it from the Impreza. Key details include the more deeply set (and functional) hood scoop, LED low-beam headlights on upgraded models, and 17- and 18-inch wheels. Somehow, with all that in place, it all still reads a bit dull—not nearly as compelling as the extravagant mechanicals that lie beneath the skin. The STI gets a big wing out back, though buyers can opt for a low-profile trunk spoiler that should call a little less attention to the car.

Inside, the cabin is fairly roomy and decently finished though barely above budget grade. In the WRX, sport seats are specified and are covered in grippy upholstery. A power driver's seat is an option, and so is leather upholstery. The rear seat will accommodate a pair of adults nicely, but not three, and the trunk's cargo space is average for a compact car. The STI gets slightly nicer trim as well as a light-up shift knob.

The WRX uses a lovely turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-4 engine outfitted with a twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler as well as direct injection. Power output is set at 268 hp, while peak torque of 258 pound-feet is delivered from 2,000 rpm to 5,200 rpm.

The powerplant is coupled to either a manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the choice of transmission nets the driver different versions of Subaru's hallmark all-wheel drive. With the 6-speed manual gearbox, the all-wheel-drive system has a viscous coupling at the center differential. It splits power 50/50 front to rear, and can shuffle torque side to side as traction needs arise.

With the CVT-equipped WRX, Subaru ladles on all its latest thinking in performance and economy. The CVT gets eight preset transmission ratios that give it the feel of a manual transmission in Sport Sharp mode, or the usual CVT response when it's left in Intelligent mode. An intermediate, Sport mode offers six gear-like steps. This version of the WRX has an all-wheel-drive system with a 45/55 rear bias. It can distribute torque variably side to side, and reroute it based on cornering forces and steering-wheel inputs. The WRX also gets electric power steering and a sport-tuned suspension.

The result: a car that adapts to gas-saving features with aplomb but still scorches the road with beautifully balanced handling and spot-on steering. Braking isn't quite as great as we'd hoped, though.

As for the STI, it feels sharper and more vivid, but not all that much quicker. It carries forward with the exact same 2.5-liter turbo flat-4 as last year, making 305 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Power is delivered via a special driver controlled center differential, bringing a helical limited-slip front differential and Torsen limited-slip rear differential. With it you get bigger Brembo brakes, a stiffer suspension tune (with revised geometry in front), and hydraulic-boost steering with a quicker ratio.

Subaru WRX safety and features

Subaru's camera-based EyeSight safety suite is available on the WRX, but not the STI. It enables adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and lane-keep assist. Newly available this year is reverse automatic braking for the WRX Limited when ordered with EyeSight. The WRX gets good safety ratings from the IIHS, earning the Top Safety Pick award, but it hasn't been tested by the NHTSA.

The WRX is a strong performance value, with prices starting above $26,000, and you can drive it year-round, as opposed to a lot of other performance models. The WRX is offered in base, Premium and Limited models, and the STI comes in base and Limited. The STI tops out over $40,000. Compared to the WRX, the STI comes with leather and faux-suede seating, dual-zone climate control, an improved center console, and LED headlamps and turn-signal mirrors

The WRX is fairly efficient for a performance car. Fuel economy for the WRX is as high as 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined, and the WRX STI is rated at 17/23/19 mpg.