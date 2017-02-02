It may not look all that different from last year's model, but the 2018 Subaru Legacy boasts some worthwhile upgrades as it enters the middle of its lifespan.

The most recent Legacy debuted to critical acclaim for the 2015 model year—we named it our Best Car to Buy at the time—and the 2018 updates some of its technology and adds more features, even if it doesn't address the sedan's clean but tepid style.

The Legacy remains a "three box" sedan with conservative looks. Sure, there are new bumpers and revised alloy wheels, but by and large the Legacy doesn't change much outside.

Four trim levels remain on offer—base, Premium, Sport, and Limited. All four come standard with a largely carried-over 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, while the Limited offers an again unchanged 3.6-liter 6-cylinder as an option. All models will continue to utilize a continuously variable transmission that features revised tuning designed to make what was previously fairly jumpy immediate throttle response more progressive. The 4-cylinder's CVT sees some refinements designed to reduce powertrain noise, too.

Both engines are "flat" designs, meaning their cylinders are opposed, not in the far more common V or inline configurations used by rivals. Only Porsche and Subaru have remained committed to this engine layout, although the two automakers don't collaborate on engine development.

The 4-cylinder remains rated at 175 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque, while the 6 comes in with 256-hp and 247 pound-feet. All models come exclusively with all-wheel drive, a Subaru signature that can send 100 percent of power to a wheel as-needed. Subaru hasn't yet announced fuel economy for the 2018 Legacy.

The inside story

Subaru also added more sound-absorbing panels under the car's body and it has fitted insulated glass to the front side windows.

Those measures pair with a big improvement in in-car tech to upgrade the Legacy's driver experience. Subaru added stitching to the Legacy's dashboard on Premium and above trim levels, as well as more high-gloss black trim and silver-tinted bezels. A revised steering wheel boasts better-integrated audio and trip computer controls, too.

Additionally, Subaru says it will offer the Legacy with black, tan, and now grey interior color shades.

On the tech front, a new center stack combines a choice of screens with all-new infotainment systems shared with the 2017 Subaru Impreza. In addition to different navigation software now supplied by TomTom, the systems also now include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as numerous built-in apps like a Magellan cloud-based navigation system. Also, the Legacy now includes a pair of additional USB ports for rear seat passengers.

Base models utilize a 6.5-inch screen, while a faster 8.0-inch screen serves as an upgrade. Both systems feature over-the-air updates.

Below the infotainment sits revised climate controls that boast a larger clock. Additionally, Subaru says it improved the air conditioning system's operation.

Look for the updated Legacy to hit the market in late Spring.

On the safety front, the Legacy will again offer its EyeSight package of automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. Limited models feature new LED headlights with automatic high beams that curve with steering wheel inputs.