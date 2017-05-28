2018 Subaru Forester Review

2018 Subaru Forester
6.8
Expert Rating
6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
4.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker Senior Editor

The 2018 Subaru Forester continues to offer top safety scores, remarkable space inside, and all-round versatility; it’s still one of the best small SUVs, and a good value for money.

The 2018 Subaru Forester blends crossover capability, the handling and ride of a car, and the year-round security of standard all-wheel drive. The compact utility wagon is practical, offers more off-road capability than you’d expect, and remains an excellent choice in a very competitive category.

It won our Best Car To Buy 2014 award the year it launched, and it’s Subaru’s best-selling line. The four trim levels are base, Premium, Limited, and Touring.

We think the Forester is one of the segment's best all-round cars, with our assessment confirmed most recently by spending a few months with a turbocharged Forester 2.0XT across a variety of terrains and driving cycles. Even in its fifth model year, it easily earns its rating.

The Forester has a traditional, upright shape without the flourishes found in some crossovers. Inside, it’s functional, and easy to understand. Subaru’s improved the noise suppression in recent years, so it’s quieter than before, and it’s surprisingly spacious inside for its length—especially for rear-seat passengers.

Two engines are available, a 2.5-liter flat-4 and a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-4. Most will be fitted with Subaru’s very good continuously variable transmission, although a manual gearbox can be ordered on base models. Handling is good for a crossover, and standard all-wheel drive makes driving even in bad weather confident and sure-footed.

The 2018 Forester gets excellent ratings and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Its forward-collision warning system in particular works well, and it has acquired more capabilities in the last couple of model years.

February 16, 2017
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring CVT

Awesome SUV !

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Awesome small SUV ! The 2017 Forester has been refined, and is super quiet ! This is my first Subaru, and I am very impressed with the handling, the quiet cabin, and all the safety features. My Touring model...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 3, 2016
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.0XT Premium

Love at first sight.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My first Subaru. While the MPG is low the 250hp makes it worth it. Very large moonroof. Backup camera is useful. Visibility is great. Quiet cabin.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 10, 2016
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door Manual 2.5i Premium PZEV

Very Likable Vehicle

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my first Subaru. I was convinced to give them a try by their winter driving reputation; their top rating on Consumer Reports; and the fact I could tow this manual Forester flat behind my RV...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 6, 2016
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.0XT Touring

Great in Winter Driving!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have owned Foresters since 2003 and I can't say that the latest Forester is a total improvement. Yes, it's a bigger taller vehicle which can easily accommodate 5 passengers with lots of legroom (front and...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 21, 2016
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.5i Limited PZEV

I LOVE It!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I love my new 2016 Subaru 2.5i Limited Forester. It comes with alot of standard things on this model that I have come to fall in love with over the month that I have had it. It has heated seats, a panoramic...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 7, 2016
For 2016 Subaru Forester

Poor heating system.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The heating is not appropriate for cold weather. Driving in -18 Celcius the driver and passenger winds were frosting up and rear windows were completely frosted over. Driving with heating on the defrost/foot...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 10, 2015
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.5i Touring PZEV

Comfort, Style & Reliability

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
After years of struggling with the cargo challenges (ie dogs and groceries) in my incredibly well designed and wicked quick VW turbo Super Beetle convertible I added the 2016 Forester to my fleet. No fluff and...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 22, 2015
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.0XT Premium

Great Car!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We were going to buy a Jeep Cherokee but right before we went to finalize deal, we read about transmission issues and changed to the Subaru Forester. We are so happy we did. Great little SUV! Drives like a 6...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 10, 2015
2016 Subaru Forester 4-Door CVT 2.5i Limited PZEV

Good test drive! I 'll buy it!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I test drove the 2016 Forester today. I was very happy with the comfort of the vehicle. The ride was very nice, did not feel all the damage of the roads that I drove on. Steering/handling as very comfortable...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 27, 2015
For 2016 Subaru Forester

Downsize was a MAJOR upgrade.....

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We traded in our 2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer for our 2016 Forester. Our household is getting smaller (kids growing up and moving out) so the need for the massive tank was getting smaller as well. Even...
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
