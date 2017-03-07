The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is the sophomore followup to the surprise hit for the quirky automaker. Combining the practicality of its Impreza wagon with a taller ride height and a little more body cladding, the Crosstrek has been the Labrador retriever of the automotive universe: their owners are fiercely loyal, the cars are remarkably capable, and most examples can be found within a stone's throw of any outdoor activity.

From what we've seen of the new generation, none of the above is likely to change.

That's partially because of the following Subaru has attracted, but also because the car itself isn't remarkably different in concept than when the first XV Crosstrek arrived back in 2013 (the XV nomenclature was later dropped from the American and Canadian Crosstrek). The original Crosstrek was conceived as a shrunken Outback and that same idea has been carried over into 2018.

Underhood is a nearly identical 2.0-liter flat-4 powerplant found in the prior generation. Subaru says it's rebooted nearly 80 percent of the engine's parts, but the output is nearly the same (154 horsepower for 2018 vs. 148 hp) and the powertrain isn't radically different, it's still shifted through standard all-wheel drive. Subaru ditched last year's manual transmission in favor of an automatic-only lineup for 2018. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the only option for 2018, and it includes seven simulated gear ratios for when drivers pin the throttle.

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek runs on a slightly longer wheelbase this year—up 1.2 inches from last year—even though the length from bumper to bumper hasn't changed much. It's nearly the same height as the outgoing version, but with shorter overhangs, the new Crosstrek should be just as capable as the outgoing version—if not more capable. While the Crosstrek is largely based on the Impreza, both cars ride atop Subaru's new global architecture that will underpin most of its cars going forward. It shares many of the same characteristics as the Impreza wagon, including its exterior style and sharper creases in its sheet metal. Black cladding around the wheel arches and around its nose and tail should help distinguish it from the wagon, along with its taller ride height.

Inside the Crosstrek also borrows liberally from the Impreza's playbook with an updated interior and infotainment system—both common gripes among cross-shoppers looking at similar offerings from Mini or even Jeep.

Subaru has fitted its 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard in the Crosstrek, which boasts smartphone connectivity and Apple CarPlay. The base seats are a "wash and ready" gray, although we expect more premium materials to be offered in the Crosstrek once the lineup is announced. Seating is generally good all the way around in the Impreza, so we expect more of the same in the Crosstrek, although we haven't yet spent significant time in the back seat of the new Crosstrek.

Subaru says it has made the Crosstrek quieter and smoother inside, which was another common gripe in the last generation (particularly early cars that weren't fitted with as much sound-deadening material as later cars). We don't expect this generation of Crosstrek to leap off the line—the last generation didn't either—because the same powertrain combo in the Impreza sedan and hatchback was very leisurely in passing.

If slow is safe, then the Subaru Crosstrek should be safe—and even safer considering Subaru's newest safety tech. Already, the IIHS has dubbed the Impreza wagon a Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with Subaru's active safety suite, dubbed EyeSight, and fitted with the top line's headlights. Subaru also constructed the Crosstrek with higher-strength steel, and with a fractionally lower center of gravity, the new model could improve on the four-star NHTSA scores from the outgoing model in front and rollover crash protection—the only blemishes in an otherwise spotless record.

Subaru hasn't yet announced pricing or trim level details for the 2018 Crosstrek, but we'll update this page as soon as that information becomes available.