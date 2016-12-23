2017 Subaru BRZ Review

2017 Subaru BRZ
6.5
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

The 2017 Subaru BRZ is a great-handling sports car with big value for the dollar; it's just not very fast.

The Subaru BRZ is a true sports car. New for the 2013 model year, and paired with an identical model sold initialy as the Scion FR-S (and now as the Toyota 86), the BRZ is engineered for its layout and its driving experience more than comfort and utility.

The goal is to charm drivers looking for track-day fundamentals like near-perfect weight distribution, nimble handling, and a high-revving engine. Next to the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the 86, there's nothing quite like it for the money.

It notches a 6.5 on our overall scale thanks to its fun-to-drive attitude and compelling shape. It's not hugely practical nor is it very fuel efficient—is a sports car ever either?—but it has ground to make up in safety. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

A classic 2-door shape and a wraparound cockpit give the Subaru BRZ its crisp sports-car looks. The BRZ bristles with references to great sports cars of the past, though it comes off as completely contemporary and modern. Within the cabin, sporty bucket seats and a mostly spartan dash keep the driver focused on the business of driving above all else.

A 180-degree turn away from the detached driving experience of a luxury coupe, the BRZ two-door is for drivers who want to be delighted by the act of driving, not for those who treat it like a chore.

Subaru's 205-horsepower, 2.0-liter horizontally opposed 4-cylinder engine (200 hp in automatic-equipped cars) can squirt you eagerly from corner to corner provided you keep it revving high, though it'll never be confused for the big-displacement V-6 and V-8 engines you'll find in some other two-doors. The precise, short-throw 6-speed manual is what we recommend, but those who want an automatic won't be let down by the 6-speed auto, with its steering-wheel paddle shifters, sport mode, and downshift rev matching.

The reward of the light construction and small engine is great fuel economy—up to 33 mpg highway.

The BRZ's strongest selling point is handling. Its quick-ratio steering is communicative, and with a taut-yet-compliant suspension tune, you can read the road surface and get a sense with your hands and the seat of your pants where the car's center of mass is headed while there's still plenty of time to adjust.

Because of that, the BRZ is a popular choice for weekend track excursions, and for that there's not only a DSC Sport mode for the stability control but also it'll completely shut off.

A Torsen limited-slip differential also helps give the rear wheels surer footing out of corners either on the track or on tight, curvy roads.

Comfort, safety, and features

While the ride feels fine on the back roads or around town—and we like the rather upright driving position—it tends to get a bit busy and noisy on pockmarked freeways.

Unfortunately, the BRZ isn't all that comfortable or versatile beyond that. The front seats have plenty of room, but they're a bit too firm and could use more adjustability. Taller drivers will be able to fit a race helmet on, and the rear seatback folds forward to fit extra wheels or gear. But those back seats are just a tease, and only good for a child seat...maybe. Trunk space is good enough for a carefully packed weekend trip, but the load opening is quite narrow.

The BRZ has earned mostly "Good" ratings from the IIHS, but the federal government isn't yet done testing. A rearview camera is standard, but the BRZ lacks the advanced safety options found on almost all other Subarus.

Base versions only cost around $27,000, which is why we think the BRZ is one of the performance bargains of the decade—and, perhaps, an instant classic. Power features, air conditioning, and cruise are standard, as is a 6.2-inch touchscreen incorporating HD Radio, satellite radio, a CD player, Bluetooth audio streaming, iTunes tagging, a USB port, and an aux-in port. It's also compatible with smartphone apps for Aha, Pandora, and Stitcher, among others.

Limited cars get heated seats and other nice touches, and also offer a Performance package with a stiffer suspension tune, wider wheels, and distinct trim.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

April 28, 2016
2016 Subaru BRZ 2-Door Coupe Manual Limited

Purchased 2016 BRZ earlier today

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've had this BRZ for only a few hours. It drives as described in many reviews. A very tight ride, low to the ground, with sufficient but not overwhelming power. If this is what you want then I'm confident you... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 21, 2015
For 2015 Subaru BRZ

At last, A lightweight,balanced sports car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A great basic sports car but including many of the modern amenities. (A/C,cruise control, power windows and satellite radio) A great handling sports car because of its even F/R balance, Its low C.G., high... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2015
For 2015 Subaru BRZ

A fun, very special car that is a joy to drive with superb handling that makes you want to never get out of it.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've heard so many good things about Subaru cars over the years that I've longed to own one. Since I've always been a sports car lover, when I heard that Subaru finally had a sports car, that made up my mind... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews
Compare the 2017 Subaru BRZ against the competition
