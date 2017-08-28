2018 smart fortwo Review

2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive
5.4
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new smart fortwo?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

5.4
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
4.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
4.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
4.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
10
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker John Voelcker Senior Editor
August 28, 2017

The 2018 Smart ForTwo, now sold only as an electric vehicle, remains the easiest car in the U.S. to park on crowded streets—and low battery range will keep it mostly urban anyway.

After launching a redesigned Smart car a couple of years ago, owner Mercedes-Benz has radically simplified the 2018 Smart Fortwo lineup: it’s available as a coupe or a Cabrio soft-top, but only with a battery-electric powertrain. There’s no longer a gasoline option available. It now comes in three trim levels—Pure, Passion, and Prime—and every Smart can be customized with a wealth of dealer options as well.

If ease of parking is your primary concern, the Smart should be at the top of your list. No other vehicle zips as quickly or easily into tiny sports, or has the ability to do a U-turn in such a small radius. But the electric powertrain requires a charging station, and the limited cargo space and two seats are a compromise compared to a fuel-efficient four-seat economy car.

The electric drive makes the Smart what it always should have been: smooth, quiet, and zippy around town. Still, the limitations add up to a score of 5.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) In the end, many buyers may find a small hatchback like the Honda Fit or Chevy Spark to be not only more versatile, but also less expensive than the electric Smart’s starting price of roughly $25,000.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
Compare the 2018 smart fortwo against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the smart fortwo?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
 