After launching a redesigned Smart car a couple of years ago, owner Mercedes-Benz has radically simplified the 2018 Smart Fortwo lineup: it’s available as a coupe or a Cabrio soft-top, but only with a battery-electric powertrain. There’s no longer a gasoline option available. It now comes in three trim levels—Pure, Passion, and Prime—and every Smart can be customized with a wealth of dealer options as well.

If ease of parking is your primary concern, the Smart should be at the top of your list. No other vehicle zips as quickly or easily into tiny sports, or has the ability to do a U-turn in such a small radius. But the electric powertrain requires a charging station, and the limited cargo space and two seats are a compromise compared to a fuel-efficient four-seat economy car.

The electric drive makes the Smart what it always should have been: smooth, quiet, and zippy around town. Still, the limitations add up to a score of 5.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) In the end, many buyers may find a small hatchback like the Honda Fit or Chevy Spark to be not only more versatile, but also less expensive than the electric Smart’s starting price of roughly $25,000.

