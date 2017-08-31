The 2018 Ram ProMaster is a full-size commercial van ready to deliver mail, stop by to fix your plumbing, or that can be a blank slate ready to be converted into a recreational vehicle.

It’s not pretty, but the ProMaster gets the job done well and boasts a remarkably tight turning radius. It rates a 4.0 out of 10 on our scale, a reflection of its purpose-built nature. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the ProMaster adopts a rearview camera and Bluetooth as standard but otherwise sees few changes for the 2018 model year.

The ProMaster is the only front-wheel-drive full-size van, which endows it with a terrific turning radius and a low load floor at the expense of maximum towing and hauling ability. Three wheelbases ranging from 118 to 159 inches are available with several body lengths and roof heights. Ram also offers the ProMaster in chassis cab and cutaway versions destined for aftermarket upfitters.

One of the biggest Ram ProMaster fleet operators is the United States Postal Service, which has replaced thousands of mail trucks with short-wheelbase models.

The ProMaster can be ordered with either a 3.6-liter gas-fueled V-6 rated at 280 horsepower or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-4 engine rated at 295 pound-feet of torque. All ProMasters are front-wheel drive with an independent front suspension and a simple solid axle out back.

ProMasters are pretty spartan in base configuration, although this year’s tech upgrades help a bit. They can’t really be built up to a luxurious level as in, say, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. However, commercial users can spoil their drivers with heated front seats while still being practical with the myriad cargo area options that range from simple hooks and lights to a factory-applied spray-in bedliner.