The 2018 Ram ProMaster City is an urban workhorse that offers commendable maneuverability and lots of storage in a small footprint.

It’s not pretty, but it gets the job done fairly well. We’ve rated it at 6.0 out of 10, although that’s an incomplete score with no safety data. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Two different ProMaster City bodies—Tradesman cargo and passenger wagon, each of which is offered in base and SLT trim levels. This year, the only change of note is a newly standard rearview camera and an upgraded audio system.

All versions of the ProMaster City use a 178-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 engine that shuttles power to the front wheels via a 9-speed automatic. Dual sliding doors provide good utility, but the ProMaster City is definitely a light-duty commercial-oriented van compared to the larger ProMaster.

The ProMaster City squares off against the Nissan NV200, Chevrolet City Express, Ford Transit Connect, and Mercedes-Benz Metris. It slots right in the middle; more powerful than the Nissan and Chevy Twins, but not quite as large or flexible as the Transit Connect and Metris.

With a maximum payload of up to 1,883 pounds and 131.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the ProMaster City is sized right for plumbers, florists, and other commercial users who might be downsizing from a worn-out Ford E-Series or are looking to cut fuel bills across their fleet. There’s even a taxi configuration option.

In our eyes, the ProMaster City that makes the most sense is the least-expensive model. The SLT trim, with its painted bumpers, upgraded cloth upholstery, and standard navigation can get pricey.