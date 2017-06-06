2017 Ram 1500 Review

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black
6.0
Expert Rating
$26,495
MSRP based on Tradesman 4x2 Regular Cab 6'4" Box
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Ram 1500?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
3.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
5.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Ram 1500 can hold its own among the Detroit Three thanks to a good powertrain lineup and smart lineup additions.

Perhaps 30 years ago, there was a greater differentiation among full-size trucks, but now we're not so sure.

The 2017 Ram 1500 is proof of that. As the oldest among its competitors, the full-size Ram is no dog. It offers a full complement of solid engines—each its own tool for a specific job, handsome interiors, intuitive features, and increased comfort.

It earns a 6.0 overall rating out of 10, an above-average score that reflects its good feature set, good performance, and handsome style. Like other full-size pickups, it falls in fuel economy and its age is starting to show in its federal safety scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Ram 1500 ranges from basic to brash on the outside. Work trucks are plain affairs with a simple, black-clad crosshair grille and steel wheels. Ram Rebels sport a black, framed "Death Race 2000" maw and rear badging that's subtle like a stick of dynamite.

Same goes for the interiors that span basic vinyl benches to deep, power adjustable leather buckets. Throughout the range, we wouldn't be afraid to climb aboard in boots and gloves, and the Ram still sports a rough-and-tumble quality that's somewhat endearing.

Last year's engine lineup has remained in the Ram. The base 3.6-liter V-6 is the best balance between capability and fuel economy, and can haul up to 7,600 pounds. It's rated at 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, and is equipped with a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic.

The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 is optional on most models except Sport, Limited, Laramie, and Laramie Longhorn versions, where its standard. The engine makes 395 hp and 410 lb-ft and is good for up to 10,500 pounds of towing, dragging any more requires an HD model.

A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 is the efficiency champ and our favorite. It's the only full-size, light-duty oil burner around and its strong 420 lb-ft of pull is enough to forget that it's only rated for 240 hp. It's rated to tow more than 9,000 pounds, and can get up to 30 mpg on the highway. It adds $3,000 more to the bottom line, but over the long life of a pickup, that cost may be justified.

Most engines will be paired to a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic, although a 6-speed is available in some configurations.

Comfort, safety, and features

Three cab configurations—regular cab, extended cab and crew cab—and two bed options—short (5-foot-7) and long (6-foot-4)—are available on most trucks. (Regular cab trucks can be fitted with an 8-foot bed; extended cab models can't have a long bed option.)

Most quad-cab pickups will be driven as substitutes for cars, and can haul up to four adults comfortably. There's plenty of interior space and storage options, and the optional leather buckets up front can be downright luxurious.

We like the layout and configuration of the 1500, although the Ram isn't as opulent as upper trims of Ford or Chevy trucks.

The IIHS has given the Ram mostly "Good" scores, although the feds haven't been as kind. It was rated at four stars overall, with three stars for rollover safety.

Like other modern pickups, the number of trims and layouts can be dizzying and demanding. When combined with axle ratios and a la carte options, the Ram 1500 can be trimmed in thousands of different configurations. That's good for specific needs, but bad for buyers who don't do their homework.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
April 16, 2017
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Great truck but highly vulnerable to radio/ navigation system theft

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I really like the truck nice truck, and gas mileage not bad for a full size pick up. The ride is good more like a car. Big issue is the factory radio/ navigation sustem is vulnerable to theft. The thefts break... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 30, 2017
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Outstanding truck!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
While I've owned a number of SUVs in various sizes, I've never owned a pick-up and now I'm asking..."what took me so long?" I just recently logged the 1st 10k miles on this truck and I'm extremely pleased with... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 27, 2016
2016 Ram 1500 2WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT

Amazing gas mileage!!!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Only had one week!All is well so far.Averaging 20 miles to the gallon!3.6 has good power.Will keep you posted!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 22, 2016
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn

Excellent economical truck at 150,000 miles.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great truck. Daily driver with occasional heavy hauling. V6 w 8speed does well with load.. Upgraded to Ecodiesel Replacement bought awaiting delivery
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 18, 2016
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

fantastic Truck and very good fuel milage

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought a 2106 Ram 1500 w/the eco Diesel and am not disappointed. I get about 28 MPG on the highway and around 22 MPG in town. Very comfortable and the best riding truck on the market
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 9, 2016
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn Limited

Absolute Dream To Own And Drive

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I was a Ford man for my entire life. But when Ram introduced the diesel engine in the 1500 I had to try it out. I bought my truck that night two months ago and have not regretted the decision for a minute. The... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 9, 2016
2016 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn Limited

Rides like a luxury car from the 70s

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Your testers have written that the ride on the highway is harsh with air ride. That's operator error! The default setting is for the truck to lower itself at speeds over 60. With less travel in the suspension... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 3, 2017
For 2015 Ram 1500

great truck

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Best ride for a pickup, easy and fun to drive!Love that hemi power and sound.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 18, 2017
2015 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Big Horn

Best most comfortable and powerful pickup that I have ever owned.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Excellent design for appearance and interior comfort. Plush comfortable cloth interior. I have had leather and plastic seats before. Hot in summer and cold in winter and they crack and split inspit of the best... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 24, 2015
2015 Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Express

Great truck, Super value

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My new Ram 1500 replaced my 2003 Ram 1500 simply because we wanted a truck we could haul more family with. My 2003 Ram was a single cab The quad cab gives us all the benefits of a family sedan and the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Ram 1500 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Ram 1500?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Ram 1500 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 RAM 1500 selection terrific; 2016s sold out
  • Factory rebate up to $5,250 for all buyers
  • Lease a 2017 RAM Express Crew from $329 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for 36 months + up to $2,500 bonus
See Your Price
 