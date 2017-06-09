The 2017 Cayenne brings the attitude, and many of the visual cues, of Porsche's sports cars to a very family-friendly, sport-utility format. The lineup is varied, with the naturally aspirated base model, the turbocharged S, the S E-Hybrid plug-in, the amped up GTS, the incredibly powerful Turbo, and the even loonier Turbo S.

With the addition of the Macan for 2015, Porsche now builds more sport-utility vehicles than it does sports cars. While a handful of Porsche purists may still begrudge the existence of Porsche crossovers, most will concede that the Cayenne and Macan have become benefactors of the lineup—creating a budget that helps keep 911s, Boxsters and Caymans afloat, not to mention the numerous special edition Porsche sports cars.

We give the Porsche Cayenne a 7.0 out of 10 for its blend of comfort, ride, handling, and power. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Cayenne is a sleek, modern utility vehicle at the core, but it manages to crib just a few of the 911's curves. There's very little rugged about this design—even though it's still deft off-pavement. The cockpit is coupe-like cockpit up front, with curved surfaces, upscale materials, and even an analog clock.

Power and performance

Put aside any preconceptions of what the brand should or shouldn't be, and you'll find the Cayenne stands perfectly well on its own, as a highly practical family vehicle that also provides much of the driving personality of lower, leaner two-seat Porsche models. And over more than a decade, the Cayenne lineup has expanded to include a diesel (now gone), a plug-in hybrid, and various gasoline models—mostly turbocharged.

The base engine is not turbocharged. Its 300-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 is capable of getting this SUV to 60 mph in less than 8 seconds. Is it a Porsche? You decide.

The other engines deliver plenty of power. The Cayenne S is rated at 420 horsepower from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6. The Cayenne GTS raises the output from the twin-turbo V-6 to 440 hp and 445 lb-ft. Porsche says this model can rocket from 62 mph from rest in as little as 5.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 162 mph. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid, with plug-in capability, is good for 416 hp from its combination of an electric motor and a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6.

A pair of Turbo models are offered. The Cayenne Turbo makes 520 hp from its twin-turbocharged 4.8-liter V-8 and the Turbo S produces 570 hp from a hotter version of the same engine. For the Turbo, the key stats are a 4.1-second 0-60-mph time with launch control engaged, and a top speed of 173 mph.

In base V-6 configuration, the Cayenne manages 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined. With the Cayenne S, the ratings are 17/24/20 mpg. The S E-Hybrid gets 22 mpg combined and 46 MPGe thanks to 14 miles of all-electric range.

Interior, Features, and Safety

Across the lineup, seating is comfortable and supportive, and the materials and fit and finish are all top-notch. Ride quality can be a bit stiff, however, particularly in the sportier models. The Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management air-suspension system is a recommended option, as it improves handling while also allowing the driver to dial in better ride quality most of the time.

Each of the current flavors of the Cayenne (all spicy, right?) offer its own set of design and features as part of the package, wrapping its five-passenger interior in slightly different trims, though each offers an almost impossibly multi-faceted list of upgrades and customization.

For 2017, all Cayennes get the latest version of the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, navigation, and voice activation. It can also respond to handwritten inputs and the navigation system offers real-time traffic info and integration of Google Earth and Google Streetview. Also new this year is a Platinum Edition package for the base and S E-Hybrid models.

Go with the base model, and there's really no sacrifice in features versus a BMW or Mercedes-Benz product in the same price range. Navigation, Bluetooth, iPod/USB connectivity, and more are all standard.

In addition to its potent engine, the Cayenne GTS benefits from a sports exhaust system, performance-tuned air suspension and dampers (the ride height is 20 millimeters lower than in regular Cayenne models), brakes borrowed from the Cayenne Turbo, and a front bumper with enlarged intakes also borrowed from the Cayenne Turbo.

A panoramic sunroof, and a heated windshield are among many, many options. Sound systems include Bose or audiophile-grade Burmester sound systems, and your budget is really the limit on a wide range of upholstery, trim, paint, and wheel upgrades. With options, the Cayenne can easily top $150,000.