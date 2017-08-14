2018 Nissan Pathfinder Review

2018 Nissan Pathfinder
6.7
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
8.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 14, 2017

The 2018 Nissan Pathfinder should be on the list for shoppers looking for a large crossover. The Pathfinder is highly functional, but not entirely interesting.

If there were any confusion as to the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder’s mission, it should be clear this year. The big, seven-seater adds a rear-seat alert to remind parents (children or fur parents) to check the back seats before leaving the car and standard automatic emergency braking on all models. Both are common-sense standard features that will hopefully increase safety and cut down on the number of unattended pets and children left in cars during extreme weather.

We rate the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder at a 6.7 overall with points for interior space and safety. The Pathfinder isn’t big on style, but it’s not bad either. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

All Pathfinders look the same under the hood. A competent, but sometimes noisy, V-6 is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive. The Pathfinder has evolved into a smoother, competent crossover since its origins as a trucky off-roader decades ago.

The Pathfinder’s forte is its interior space. Front-seat occupants will have the best seats in the house, but Nissan’s approach to the second row is relatively unique. Rear seat passengers sit lower and closer to the front row, which benefits the Pathfinder’s third row that’s standard across all models. While we’d stop short of recommending the third row for adults for long stretches, its relatively comfortable for children and adolescents.

Base Pathfinder S models are relatively spartan, but Platinum models can rival luxury competitors.

The IIHS has called the Pathfinder a Top Safety Pick thanks to its top “Good” ratings on all crash scores, including the small overlap frontal crash test.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

