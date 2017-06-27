2017 Nissan Pathfinder

The Nissan Pathfinder mid-size people mover gets a modest refresh for 2017 after its 2014 redesign.

Changes to this seven-passenger crossover SUV include new front and rear fascias that create a more truck-like look, engine improvements, a new infotainment system, and new active safety features.

We give the Pathfinder an overall score of 7.0, with high points being its comfort, utility, and available features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Nissan offers the 2017 Pathfinder in S, SV, SL, and Platinum, each with front- or all-wheel drive.

Styling and performance

Blockier front and rear bumpers and fascias give the Pathfinder a more macho appearance this year. They blend well with the car-like lines of the long hood, raked windshield, and flowing side creases. Though large, the Pathfinder's design makes it look smaller than it is. It requires standing side by side with it to truly appreciate its immensity.

Inside, the Pathfinder leans toward functional, rather than over-designed. The hard, smooth, textured plastic surfaces of the interior will no doubt clean easily and prove durable. But a glossier dashboard top surface meets semi-matte, soft-touch door panel material in a way that just doesn't feel quite right.

Some of the hardware is updated this year. The 3.5-liter V-6 engine gets direct injection and variable valve timing. Those features help increase horsepower from 260 to 284 and torque from 240 to 259 pound-feet. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) carries over. The CVT has Nissan's "D-Step" logic, which gives it the feel of shifting through a traditional automatic transmission in a series of steps. It removes a lot of the dissonant high-revving behavior of a CVT, while still letting the transmission vary itself in very small increments for maximum fuel economy.

Together, that duo provides strong, smooth acceleration that is slightly quicker this year and plenty powerful for family needs. However, there can be delays when quick bursts of power are needed for passing.

The 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is EPA rated at 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined with front-wheel drive. Specifying all-wheel drive knocks that down to 19/26/22 mpg.

Handling has been controlled since this generation of the Pathfinder made its debut, but Nissan has stiffened the suspension for 2017. The handling and cornering are more sedan-like than reminiscent of an SUV, and this seven-seater's heft is never apparent at the wheel. The Pathfinder is lighter than the full-size crossovers from General Motors, including the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, and its hydraulic-electric steering is particularly well tuned for comfortable driving. While the ride is generally pleasant, the stiffer suspension settings bring a little more road feel into the cabin, especially over bumps, than some may prefer. It's never harsh, though, and Nissan has done a good job of muffling road noise and coarseness through the suspension.

Comfort, features, and safety

Inside the Pathfinder there's some influence from the Infiniti luxury division, but the cabin still feels conservative due to a limited selection of just two colors and otherwise unremarkable fabrics and plastic surfaces. A new NissanConnect infotainment system features an 8.0-inch touchscreen, pinch and swipe controls, tile icons, and lots of connectivity features.

The Pathfinder clearly has been designed to prioritize elbow room and comfort for passengers. The considerable size gives it not only two usable rows of seating, but also a very accessible and useful third row.

The bench seat in the second row slides back and forth, allowing for more leg room if the third row is empty. It also has a complex sliding-and-folding mechanism for access to the back row that lets parents leave their child seats locked in place even while the seat partially collapses—truly a parent-friendly feature. That third row has short, flat, van-like cushions that sit surprisingly low. That's good for head room for growing teens, but it's still marginal for adults. Nonetheless, that actually makes it roomier than most third rows, which are really kids-only accommodations.

The lineup consists of S, SV, SL, and Platinum models. The base model gains some nice equipment this year. Starting around $30,000, it comes with such features as tri-zone automatic climate control, the 8.0-inch center touchscreen, HD radio, satellite radio with SiriusXM Travel Link, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, a rearview camera, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

At the top of the lineup, the Platinum model gets heated and ventilated front seats, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a motion-activated power liftgate, a navigation system, 20-inch wheels, and a suite of active safety features that includes rear park assist, blind spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts as carry-over features; Nissan's surround-view camera system that adds moving object detection this year; and, new for 2017, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with emergency braking.