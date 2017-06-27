The 2017 Nissan NV is the Japanese automaker's largest dedicated commercial vehicle designed for carrying either a lot of cargo or a lot of humans.

The NV is available in S, SV, and SL trim levels, and with either a standard or an extra-tall roof. We've rated it a 4.0 for its decidedly old-school approach to working hard for a living. (Read more about how we rate cars this year.)

Compared to rivals like the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the NV with its pickup-derived frame and guzzling V-8 engine is a bit of a throwback. But for users who need something that can haul and tow especially heavy loads, this funny-looking Nissan may make a lot of sense.

One thing to note: The NV is totally unrelated to the NV200 sold in Nissan showrooms. That model (which is also sold as the Chevrolet City Express) is a front-wheel drive, 4-cylinder compact van aimed mainly at light duty urban users and delivery services.

Nissan NV performance and styling

The NV, by comparison, is a V-6 or V-8-powered, rear-wheel drive van with a frame derived from the previous-generation Nissan Titan pickup truck. For 2017, its big change is a revised version of its 5.6-liter V-8. Rated at 317 horsepower last year, the engine sees a big bump to 375 hp for 2017. Additionally, last year's 5-speed automatic has been pulled from the V-8 in favor of a more advanced 7-speed automatic.

A 4.0-liter V-6 remains the base engine. It checks in with 261 hp and 281 pound-feet of torque with a 5-speed automatic. Realistically, the V-6 isn't a viable option for this heavy van. Even the lightest configuration still tips the scales at well over 6,500 pounds, with a loaded-up model coming in at nearly 7,000 pounds.

That heft equates to durability, however. There’s a double-wishbone suspension up front, with coil-over-shocks, while the rear suspension consists of a solid axle and leaf springs. The power-steering system is hydraulic and engine-speed-sensitive, and it has heavy-duty disc brakes on all four wheels. V-8 NV models can tow up to 8,690 pounds (down 10 pounds from last year, which shouldn't really make a difference), while V-6 models are up to the task of 6,200 pounds.

From our limited experience driving an NV, we’ve found this model to be surprisingly hard-riding, yet also quite clumsy in its steering and handling, with too many secondary motions. An NV loaded up with more than a ton of cargo (it maxes out at a 2,820 pound payload capacity) should ride a little softer, however.

While we haven’t driven an NV with the V-6, the outgoing V-8 was sufficiently powerful but not exactly rocket fast. This V-8 and 7-speed automatic combo works well in the Titan, but we haven't yet sampled the new engine in the NV. We do hope that engine noise is better muffled now; before, it was very intrusive.

Outside, the NV can best be described as homely. Its elongated snout hides its big engines and gives it an especially awkward side profile. High-roof versions are even more awkward looking. But, let's be real here: if you're buying a commercial-oriented truck, does what it looks like matter nearly as much as what it can do?

Nissan NV interior flexibility and features

The interior of the NV Passenger includes four rows of seats, and with the second, third, and fourth rows all split, Nissan claims there are 324 possible seat configurations. The second and third rows can be completely removed or repositioned, while the fourth row is removable. In some models there’s a center console setup that allows laptop storage, space for hanging files, and a 120V AC outlet. It’s designed to form a flat work surface with the fold-down front passenger seat.

The cargo floor is relatively low, and continuous, of course (it’s a van), and with wide-opening 50/50-split side-hinged rear doors, cargo loading is easy—also aided by rear seatbelts that are anchored to the seats rather than the ceiling.

The NV Cargo model, meanwhile, does without rear windows, seats, and carpet. It's bare bones back there, as you would expect from a cargo van. Nissan thoughtfully pre-wires the NV Cargo for aftermarket upfitter equipment.

The NV lineup doesn’t include the active-safety features and options that you can get on some full-size vans, but it does include all the essential items to keep everyone safe. Head-protecting roof-mounted curtain side-impact airbags with a rollover sensor cover outboard occupants in all four rows.

The NV Passenger is offered in three different NV3500 models: S, SV, and SL, while the Cargo variant is offered in NV1500, NV2500 HD, and NV3500 HD variants in S, SV, and SL grades. The cargo version is offered in either a standard height or a High Roof configuration, the latter of which features enough room for average height humans to stand up in the cargo area.

S models are a bit sparse in their equipment, but you can opt for cruise control, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. SV models add an eight-way power driver’s seat, keyless entry, full-length carpet, personal overhead lamps, rear parking sensors, a center console with sliding table and storage, cruise control, power locks and windows, and additional chrome trim. The sound system also gets six speakers.

And at the top of the lineup, the SL (passenger models only) gets leather upholstery, front dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, and fog lamps—as well as updated infotainment (also available in the SV Tech Package) that has Navigation and Mobile Apps, a 5.6-inch touchscreen display, voice recognition, satellite radio, SiriusXM Travel Link services, and a rearview monitor.